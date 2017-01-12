January is National Mentoring Month

Make the decision to help a child succeed by attending a one-hour mentor training on Jan. 11

FORT BEND ISD (January 9, 2017) – Parents and community members who have a desire to help equip and inspire students to be successful, in school and in life, are invited to join Fort Bend ISD’s Mentor Team.

Volunteer mentors devote 30-45 minutes a week to students at all levels to help them reach their full potential.

The following FBISD schools are currently in need of adult mentors – Hunters Glen, Lantern Lane, Mission Glen, Mission West and Palmer Elementary Schools; Baines, Crockett and Hodges Bend Middle Schools; and Ridge Point High School.

Adults interested in serving as an FBISD mentor are invited to attend a one-time training on Wednesday, November 11, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., in the FBISD Administration Building Board Room (16431 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land, 77479).

If you want to make a positive influence in a child’s life, then consider joining FBISD’s Mentor Team. All mentors are required to complete a criminal history background application before volunteering on a campus. For more information, call (281) 634-1109.