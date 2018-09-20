Jaipur Literature Festival in Houston showcases South Asia’s best literary minds

By Shobana Muratee

An invigorating fall for Houstonians with the inauguration of “greatest literary show on Earth” that made its debut in Texas with Jaipur Literature Festival at Houston (JLF), in partnership between Teamwork Arts, Asia Society Texas Center, Inprint, and the Consulate General of India. The Houston leg of the festival opened on Friday, September 14 at the Brown Foundation Theater with inaugural address by Dr. Anupam Ray, Consul General of India, Houston on “Imagining Our Worlds” also featuring speakers Namita Gokhale, Sanjoy K. Roy, Rich Levy – Executive Director, Inprint. The evening program also presented a vibrant segment “Shashi Tharoor in conversation with Namita Gokhale.” The events concluded on Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018.

Traditionally, the festival showcases South Asia’s literary and oral heritage, with internationally acclaimed authors and thinkers taking part in a range of provocative panels and debates. World renowned authors and thinkers took part in a range of stimulating panel discussions and debates.

Apart from Houston, Jaipur Literature Festival will be in two other cities across the United States: New York and Boulder.

In Houston, the musical highlight was the performance by Pandit Suman Ghosh.

On September 15 program featured Shared Narratives – Speakers include Anis Shivani, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Daniel Peña, Dr. Gulchin A. Ergun, Jasminne Mendez,Jay K. Aiyer, Jovan Mays, Kathy Reichs, Sanjoy K. Roy, Shashi Tharoor, Sharad Paul Shobha Rao, Rich Levy, Roberto Tejada, Robin Davidson, Rubén Martínez, Rajesh Parameswaran, Omar El Akkad,Novuyo Rosa Tshuma, Navtej Sarna, Mckenna Jordan, Milan Vaishnav, Mimi Swartz, Namita Gokhale, Marina Tristán, Marcus Moench, Lacy M. Johnson and Kurt Heinzelman

A Life Like No Other Sonal Mansingh in conversation with Sanjoy K. Roy was eceptionally reviting on September 15. Equally engrossing was “The Fictional Leap’ by Daniel Peña, Rajesh Parameswaran, and Shobha Rao in conversation with Anis Shivani.

Myth and Memory in India featured Houston’s own Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni and Namita Gokhale in conversation

After a gap of five days, the festival will be held in New York on September 20.

The highlights include a musical performance by Indian Sufi singer Zila Khan; vigorous panel discussions revolving around the history, culture, religion, foreign policy and the great passion for cricket in India; talks around the Bard of Avon and Shakespearea¿s greatest and most evocative work and a session engaging with bilingual writers, mother languages, and the joy of communicating the “Babylonian bedlama of New York City.

On September 21, the festival will return for its fourth edition at Boulder. It will feature more than 60 authors “to explore today’s hot topics while engaging the community in essential dialogue”.