Interfaith Ministries offers unique ways to encourage respect, understanding in wake of recent acts of religious intolerance

HOUSTON – Recent events, such as the vandalizing of the Rothko Chapel in Montrose last May and offensive fliers left at the Congregation Shaar Hashalom in Clear Lake on July 6, only affirm the need to encourage respect for differences in the most diverse metropolitan region in the country.

In response, Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston (IM) has pledged to continue unique efforts to unite people of different faiths in understanding and respect. One of those efforts is The Dialogue Project, which launches in August, offers unique opportunities to learn about Houston’s many faith communities to discover their common ground and to further understanding and connections among all people. “Interreligious understanding is a necessity, more now than ever before,” said Martin B. Cominsky, president and CEO of IM.

Part of The Dialogue Project is a program called Faith in Our City. It offers the public tours of a variety of houses of worship as well as Lunch & Learn opportunities. Of the roughly 6 million people in the Greater Houston area, 80 percent identify themselves as “actively religious,” as reported by the Religious Landscape Study at the Pew Research Center. Yet, the ways people are unique can be shared through tours of churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and more.

“Each month, a different faith tradition is spotlighted through the Faith in our City programs,” Cominsky said. “We welcome the Houston community to join us in making new friends, learning about others’ beliefs, and growing as people with an increased understanding and respect for others.”

The Dialogue Project also includes a program called Dinner Dialogues, which offers people of diverse faith traditions or of no faith the chance to comfortably gather in a person’s private home, in a house of worship or at IM and learn about each person’s beliefs in a meaningful and respectful setting. Typically, gatherings are limited to eight to 12 people and are open to the public. “This is an opportunity to have a meaningful experience and to learn about others’ faith traditions in an environment of respect and understanding,” Cominsky said. “It is a chance to better understand each other over one of our most important gatherings: dinner.”

Information about The Dialogue Project can be found at the IM website: imgh.org or by contacting Bethany Boucher at 713-533-4990 or bboucher@imgh.org.