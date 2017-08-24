Indo-American Appointed as CIO, Asst. Sec. for HUD

Johnson Joy has more than two decades of experience in the Information Technology field. As the founder of the Houston-based IT consulting company J3 Global, Inc., his primary focus is in the areas of financial and insurance services, healthcare, and working with nonprofit organizations.

Johnson’s executive management experience is indeed impressive and includes implementing major systems improvements for organizations large and small, helping them adapt to a very dynamic IT environment. He’s earned an M.S. in Information Systems from Steven’s Institute of Technology as well as a B.S and M.S. in Physics from Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala, South India.

And, when he’s not immersed in the IT world, Johnson and his family enjoy supporting the mission works of charitable organizations here in the U.S. and abroad. (-cio.gov)