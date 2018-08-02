Indian origin professor wins Field Medal, the Nobel Prize for mathematics

Indian-origin Australian Akshay Venkatesh has become the second person from that country to win the Fields Medal, considered by many as the Nobel Prize for mathematics, the Australian reported on Wednesday.

Akshay, a former child prodigy, who completed his schooling at Perth’s Scotch College at the age of 12, and finished his mathematics and physics degree at the University of Western Australia at 16, recently left Stamford to join Princeton University in the US.

He was awarded the medal mainly for his work in number theory, where he has successfully drawn on other fields of mathematics to come up with new ­results.

A lot of the time, when you do Math, you’re stuck. But you feel privileged to work with it. You have a feeling of transcendence and feel like you’ve been part of something really meaningful.” Akshay Venkatesh said after receiving the medal.

Akshay Venkatesh was born in New Delhi and moved to Perth as a child. His father, Venky Venkatesh, is a retired oil and gas ­engineer.

Akshay is married and has two daughters, aged four and eight.

The Fields Medal is a prize awarded to mathematicians under 40 at the International Congress of the International Mathematical Union (IMU), a meeting that takes place every four years.

The prize comes with a monetary award, which since 2006 has been $15,000 CAD. The medal was first awarded in 1936 to Finnish mathematician Lars Ahlfors and American mathematician Jesse Douglas, and it has been awarded every four years since 1950. In 2014, Maryam Mirzakhani became the first Iranian and first woman to win the Fields Medal.

Manjul Bhargava was the first Indian origin person to win the Fields Medal in 2014. According to the International Mathematical Union citation, he was awarded the prize “for developing powerful new methods in the geometry of numbers, which he applied to count rings of small rank and to bound the average rank of elliptic curves” – DNA