Indian American woman killed, husband injured after being T-boned by drunk driver

Police say at about 11 p.m. Monday, a man driving a Volvo was going north on Buckner Boulevard near Garland Road when he T-boned a Toyota Avalon.

DALLAS — A wife was killed and her husband was injured after a suspected drunk driver slammed into their car in East Dallas.

Police say at about 11 p.m. Monday, Damondrae Garner, 25, was driving a Volvo north at a high rate of speed on Buckner Boulevard near Garland Road when he ran a red light and T-boned a Toyota Avalon.

Zachariah Paulson, 62, was driving the Avalon, and his 56-year-old wife, identified as Minya Paulson, were taken to the hospital. Minya Paulson died a short time later.

When the Avalon was hit, it spun and hit another car with two people inside. They were treated at the scene and released.

Garner was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Family members tell WFAA that Minya “Miny” Paulson was a mother of four and worked as a nurse at Baylor University Medical Center.