Indian American Manisha Singh sworn in as Asst. Secretary of State

WASHINGTON: Indian American Manisha Singh, a lawyer and Congressional staffer, has been sworn in as the Assistant Secretary of State for economic and business affairs in the Trump administration. She is the first woman appointed to the post.

Singh was sworn in by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday. She will be responsible for advancing American prosperity, entrepreneurship and innovation worldwide.

“We are excited to promote America’s growth and secure our future under her leadership!” the US State Department’s Economic & Business Affairs Bureau tweeted after her swearing-in ceremony.

Her political career began as an staffer on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Before that she was a lawyer, she was in the international law practice of a law firm. (-Source: IANS)