India House Annual Gala on March 24th

BRADY, Kevin Patrick, a Representative from Texas; born in Vermillion, Clay County, S. Dak., April 11, 1955; graduated from Rapid City Central High School, Rapid City, S. Dak; B.A., University of South Dakota, Vermillion, S. Dak., 1990; member of the Texas state house of representatives, 1990-1996; elected as a Republican to the One Hundred Fifth and to the ten succeeding Congresses (January 3, 1997-present); chair, Joint Economic Committee (One Hundred Thirteenth Congress); chair, Committee on Ways & Means (One Hundred Fourteenth and One Hundred Fifteenth Congresses); chair, Joint Committee on Taxation (One Hundred Fifteenth Congress).

This year the Gala is going to be held on March 24th at the Sugar Land Marriott Town Square. We are also pleased to announce that this year’s outstanding keynote speaker will be the Honorable Congressman Kevin Brady. Congressman Brady has a strong history with India House, as he attended the groundbreaking ceremony in 2006. He brought soil from his own backyard and told the community, “This is from my home, to your’s.”

Congressman Kevin Brady is only the third Texan in 226 years to lead the powerful House Ways & Means Committee. As the first and oldest committee in Congress, it shapes the future of our nation through its power over taxes, trade, health care, welfare, Social Security and Medicare.

As Chairman, Congressman Brady led the historic effort in 2017 to deliver the first comprehensive overhaul of America’s tax system in more than three decades. For over 30 years, India House has represented a collective dream of over 120,000 Indo-Americans living in the Greater Houston area. Our mission is to cater to the needs of all Houstonians from both Indian and mainstream communities, regardless of age or socio-economic background. It is our mission and privilege to provide various activities and opportunities for all those living in our immediate and extended communities. This is to give back to a community that has given so freely and graciously to us.