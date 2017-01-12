India Culture Center, Houston elects 2017 EC

India Culture Center (ICC) Executive Committee elections were held at India House on January 8th 2017 and the Board unanimously elected the following team for 2017.

Falguni Gandhi as President, Nisha Mirani as Vice President, Sapna Shah as Secretary and Saundarya Sohoni as Treasurer. Rajiv Bhavsar as Immediate Past President will continue to be part of the Executive Committee.

The Trustee Board was also selected at this meeting and the following are the now– Parul Fernandes, Sangeeta Pasrija, Hasu Patel, Vijay Pallod, Lachhman Das, Col. Raj Bhalla and Charlie Patel.

The Election Committee was ably handled by Girish Pandya, Jawahar Malhotra and Sam Merchant.

The Board of Directors for 2017 are– Dilip Dadhich, Pramod Bengani, Ajit Patel, Sangeeta Dua, Rafi Ansar, Hemant Patel, Nimish Sheth, Swapan Dhairyawan, Ina Patel, Kiran Shah. The next signature event of ICC is on January 21 Republic Day celebrations at Stafford Center.