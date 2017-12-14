In a first, Sikh-American nominated to be New Jersey’s AG

WASHINGTON (PTI) – A prominent Sikh-American lawyer, who has “experienced hate and intolerance first-hand”, has been nominated to serve as the next Attorney General of the US state of New Jersey.

Gurbir S Grewal, a public prosecutor who previously served as an Assistant US Attorney in New York and New Jersey, was named by New Jersey Governor-elect Phil Murphy yesterday.

With this nomination, Grewal is set to become the first Sikh-American state Attorney General in the United States.

Grewal said that he decided to pursue public service to give back to a country that has given him and other immigrant families so much.

“I wanted to perhaps also show people that while I and others like me may look different or worship differently that we too are committed to this country.

“As someone who has experienced hate and intolerance first-hand throughout my life, I wanted to work to ensure that we all live in a fair and just society,” Grewal said after the announcement, wbgo.org reported.

The move has been welcomed by the South Asian Bar Association (SABA).

Grewal, who has spent most of his legal career in public service, is currently the Bergen County prosecutor. Working for a most populous county in New Jersey, Grewal serves a community of almost one million with his staff of 265.

He previously served as an Assistant US Attorney in both New York (2004-2007) and New Jersey (2010-2016). He ended his tenure there as Chief of the Economic Crimes Unit where he was lead prosecutor for the largest known data breach prosecution.