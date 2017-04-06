Immanuel Marthoma Church Sevika Sangham host World Day of Prayer

World day of Prayer was celebrated in Houston on March 11th Saturday, Hosted by Immanuel Marthoma Church Sevika Sangham. About 100 women participated from Trinity Marthoma Church, St. Thomas Evangelical Church, CSI churches and Immanuel Marthoma Church. The Theme for 2017, “Am I being unfair to you” was chosen by World Day of Prayer Committee of Philippines, which was an insight to Jesus parable from St. Matthew 20:1-16.

Service started with opening song by ecumenical world day of prayer Choir led by Mrs. Asha Mathews (wife of Rev. Mathews Philip of Trinity). Rev. Johnson Unnithan of Immanuel Marthoma Church who was presiding the meeting welcomed the gathering. Mrs. Jincy Philip (wife of Rev. Philip Philip of Trinity) gave an inspiring message based on the theme and called for “extraordinary prayer”. She emphasized the need for unconditional prayer, and praying for others with one accord. Meeting was concluded with vote of thanks by Lata Mathews sevika sanghom Secretary of immanuel, closing prayer and Benediction by Rev. Mathews Philip of Trinity, and followed by a fellowship lunch. Program was co-ordinated by Kunjumol Varghese of Immanuel. Offertory collected will be send to world day of prayer committee Philippines for their various charity projects among women.