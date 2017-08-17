Home » Community » Immanuel Mar Thoma Church Senior Fellowship Meeting

Immanuel Mar Thoma Church Senior Fellowship Meeting

A group of seniors of Immanuel Mar Thoma Church Houston with His Grace Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma, the Metropolitan of the Mar Thoma Church . Every month the seniors get together for a prayer and fellowship at the church. His Grace presided over the meeting during his visit to the United States. Next Senior fellowship meeting is on September 30th.
Photo credit: Johnson Varghese


