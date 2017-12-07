Houston’s only drop-in center for human trafficking survivors hosts Christmas Breakfast

Leading anti-trafficking nonprofit also honors law enforcement and community leaders for their commitment to the local fight against modern-day slavery

HOUSTON, TX (December 4, 2017) – Early Friday morning the Junior League of Houston was bustling as The Landing’s 2nd Annual Breakfast Fundraiser kicked off this Christmas season in style. More than 320 people, including representatives from the Office of Governor Greg Abbott, the Office of Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston Police Department, the District Attorney’s Office, and Council Member Laster were present. Kimberly Williams, Project Coordinator from St. Luke’s, opened the morning with prayer. In the spirit of Christmas, local artist Elizabeth Curtin performed “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Beau Abdulla, founder of an organization promoting healthy sexuality called Voice For Choice, closed the event with a prayer.

“The Landing’s annual breakfast fundraiser was a beautiful event that highlighted their collaborative and relational approach to the human sex trafficking issue in Houston, TX,” Beau Adbulla shared after the event. “The Landing is a wonderful organization that is making a positive impact in the lives of many individuals.”

The Landing presented three “Dedicated Partner” Awards to individuals and organizations who made noteworthy contributions in the fight against human trafficking in 2017. Eyes On Me, Inc. was recognized for its partnership serving the Bissonnet area through an outreach called Hip Hop Hope twice a month. In addition, Bayou City Fellowship was honored for consistently supporting The Landing as an organization before the drop-in center even opened its doors. The Salvation Army was honored for their dedicated partnership to provide emergency housing for anti-human trafficking victims like The Landing. Finally, S.E.A.L. Security Officers Colonel Paul Reese, Major Jacob Montgomery, and Lieutenant Someya Headley were recognized for their service and the protection they provide during outreaches to help The Landing safely connect with survivors of human trafficking.

The highlights of the event were keynote speaker and comedian Marti MacGibbon causing the entire crowd to roll with laughter before sharing her heart-touching, inspirational story of hope and strength as a survivor of human trafficking. Pastor This was followed by a beautiful performance from America’s Got Talent Finalist Mandy Harvey, a deaf singer/songwriter who was Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer Winner.

Libin Abraham, Pastor of Multi-Site Ministry at Sugar Creek Baptist Church and a member of The Landing’s Advisory Council, encouraged attendees that The Landing is an organization worth supporting financially. Mandy Harvey then led the entire room of attendees to unite their voices in “Silent Night” as the final count for funds raised was being tallied, resulting in a total profit from the event totaling just over $56,000.

The Landing opened Houston’s first and only drop-in center for survivors of human trafficking and those in the commercial sex industry in January of 2016. The organization has been recognized for its efforts to unite law enforcement, government officials and community-based organizations to support women, men, and the LGBTQ population of all ages who are victims of human trafficking or in the commercial sex industry.

Andrea Sparks, Governors Office, Director of Child Sex Trafficking Team, believes in the work of the drop-in center saying, “The Landing provides a safe place where exploited youth can get their immediate needs met, build relationships, and ultimately make their way to healing and freedom.”

Top-level sponsors of the second annual Christmas Breakfast Fundraiser included Team Legal and Bayou City Fellowship. More information about The Landing is available at www.thelanding.org.

About The Landing:

The Landing is a daytime drop-in center for survivors of human trafficking and those in the commercial sex industry. A drop-in center is a supportive and judgment-free place where survivors of human trafficking and the commercial sex trade can experience an atmosphere of acceptance and be introduced to social support. Located on a nationally known hotspot for sex trafficking and prostitution in Houston, The Landing team conducts street outreach twice a month, with security provided by S.E.A.L. Security and the Westside Police Division.