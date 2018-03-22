Houston’s Artist Kartik Trivedi returns after Art Show at Mission City Center of Performing Arts

HOUSTON – For the last six months, Houston’s renowned artist Kartik Trivedi was living in Silicon Valley, Santa Clara, California. Here he exhibited his painting at the India Community Center at Milpitas, CA, and Mission City Center of Performing Arts, Santa Clara, CA. Later on his make-shift apartment was converted into an studio-art gallery.

Meera Prahalad who bought two large oil paintings of Kartik wants to write a book on Kartik’s life and work. Because of her help, now Hindu American Foundation in American major cities will arrange Kartik’s paintings Art show.

Archna Panda, a Radio Personality and Poet has program on KLOK Radio station, Sanjose, Ca.

Honored Kartik with Kashmiri Shawl and silver coin of Laxmi Devi and Lord Ganesha.KLOK a powerful Radio station can be heard in Losangeles, Ca in the south and Seattle, Washington,in the North.

Bhupen Mehta of Indians for collective action, Invited Kartik to do a special poster for the celebration. The organization will complete 50 years. Kartik will also exhibit his paintings. Event will take place in October 2018.

Ujjval Shah and her husband Karthik are planning to write a book on Kartik’s painting.

Pavni Kaushik writier and painter wrote five pages articles on Kartik’s life and work in India. Silicon Valley’ s popular ‘Currents Magazine’ where his story appeared had 74 thousand copies printed. Pavni, one of his admirers calls Kartik a “Modern Day Renaissance Man.”

Neha Raval a classical singer and a teacher interviewed Kartik on “Sur-and-Tal, and Rangilo Gujarat” radio programs.

India ‘Currents Magazine’s digital copy will feature Kartik’s present day life and work, title “Kartik Trivedi Today and Tomorrow”.

Kartik has been invited to Silicon Valley, Santaclara, CA to do a special film on Indian immigrants and their dremas; title “Vatan ki yad “. Kartik will direct the film and he will also do music and art direction. Archana Panda will write story and poems. This project will start in September 2018.

Kartik has reached age 80 years and has two pace makers in his heart. Always a lonely hunter

Many times he looks at sky in search of that divine and mubles, “How many more days? “How many more Projects? On a Rainy night, He loves to sing Raga Miya Ki Malhar, His own composition

“Ghir Ghir Aye Ye Kari Badariya Bundniya Barsan Lagire.” Before he goes to sleep. Now a distant thunder is not going to disturb him, he’s not going to quit, never say alvida (goodbye).