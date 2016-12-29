Houston Methodist Primary Care Group Welcomes Johanan Hsu, MD

HOUSTON, (December 23, 2016) — Houston Methodist Primary Care Group is pleased to welcome Johanan Hsu, M.D., board-certified family medicine physician, to the office located at 16605 Southwest Frwy., Suite 400, on the Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital campus. Hsu joins an experienced team of both internal and family medicine physicians, and will continue to provide the same high-quality health care that the Fort Bend community has come to expect.

Hsu graduated from Rice University and earned his medical degree from Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine in College Station before completing his family medicine residency at Christus-Spohn Memorial Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. Hsu specializes in both preventive care and the treatment of acute illness in patients of all ages. He is an active member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and is fluent in Mandarin Chinese.

“I am very excited to be a part of Houston Methodist Primary Care Group and I am committed to helping my patients live healthier lifestyles,” said Hsu. “It is my goal to help them achieve that healthy lifestyle through preventive care and education.”

In his spare time, Hsu enjoys hiking, star-gazing and playing instruments such as the violin, piano, guitar and the Chinese erhu and guqin. Although medicine is his first passion, music has also played an immense part in his life. He was invited to participate in the Texas Music Festival, which showcases the talents and skills of young professional musicians.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Johanan Hsu, or another primary care physician with Houston Methodist Primary Care Group, visit houstonmethodist.org/primarycare or call 713.395.MPCG (6724).