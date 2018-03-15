Houston Man Invited by Honorable Chief Judge L. Paige Marvel and Judges of The United States Tax Court Washington DC To Attend 2018 U. S. Tax Court Judicial Conference

Harry Patel, a local Houston Certified Fraud Examiner / Certified Forensic Litigation Consultant / Tax Resolution Specialist / Fraud Investigator, has been invited to attend 2018 Tax Court Judicial Conference taking place March 26-28, 2018. The conference will be held on the campus of Northwestern University in the conjunction with the Pritzker School of Law.

The Purpose of the judicial confine is to consider the business of the Court and to discuss means of improving the administration of justice within the Court’s jurisdiction.

The Court is inviting representatives from [1] The Internal Revenue Service, [2] The Department of Justice, [3] Private Practice, [4] Low-income Taxpayer Clinics, and [5] Academia.

Harry Patel was first required to apply for judicial conference and be reviewed by U.S. Tax Court Judicial Conference Committee for qualifying invitee. After scrutinizing application, Judicial Conference Committee select national wide qualifying representatives from five groups.

Please feel free to contact Harry Patel at any time for any questions or information. Harry Patel can be reached at (713) 541-4777 or at HarryForensic@aol.com