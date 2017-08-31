Houston: Hurricane Harvey Relief Info

Here are some resources from various agencies:
Evacuation
Route and Road Closure Links
Houston Transtar
Important Rescue Groups
National Guard 713-578-3000
Coast Guard 281-464-4854 (4852,53,54,55,
Med ER rooftop helicopter 51) & 1-800-323-7233
Cajun Navy 281-898-3016/ can text 337-581-3750
Group rescue 713-426-9404 / to help 713-881-3100
Non-emergency pick up 281-427-4791
Search on Zello App under “Texas search & rescue”
People assisting in evacuations. Please check their Facebook page for locations and updates.
Jack Cross Spider Wraps (truck/boat North Houston) 832-731-3764
Joseph Booze (7 boats) 409-893-1341
Luis Jimenez text 832-608-0569 (NE side)
Richard Espinoza 832-298-3582
Adam (1 boat, Bellaire) 281-630-2222
Michael Soto (Spring) 281-236-0010
Anthony (1 boat, Katy) 832-677-7268
Person helping in Atascocita 832-812-9882
Adam Shaffer (1 boat) 469-847-8932
Velma (any area) 832-470-5323
Bryan (large trucks) 713-446-7853
Joel (liberty/dayton area) 832-794-1610
Ruby Guadiana (Lakewood) see fb page
Micheal Foust (Jeeps in Cypress) see fb page
Karol T Alva (2 boats, 3 trucks) see fb page
CALL 211, 311 or 911
HELICOPTER RESCUE 281-464-4851
OTHER NUMBERS FOR RESCUE 713-426-9440. 713-426-9441. 713-426-944
Food / Meals
Houston Food Bank
East Spring Branch Food Pantry
Most Grocery stores are open limited hours in certain areas.
HEB
Kroger
Whole Foods
Check your local South Asian stores
Restaurants providing complimentary meals
Chat N Pann 6121 Hillcroft (Complimentary supplies, milk, diapers)
Dinesh Purohit: Cafe India & Bollywood Chowpaty Chaat
2319 Williams Trace Blvd. Sugar Land. Free hot boxed meals please text him or call him on 732 593 9650.
Ashar’s Kitchen is providing free lunch and dinner boxes to Sugar Land families.
Please let us know which shelter/masjid is in need. Call 346.714.3241
Medical Assistance/ Attention
Dr. Nadia Gaddi:
Preferred Choice Family Physicians (Clinic is open on Thursday 8/31/2017)
1111 Highway 6 Suite 125
Sugar Land, TX 77478
Call 832-532-7814
Zohra Siddiqui
: Geriatrics & Wound Care Nurse is offering medical phone consultations
Text or Call 281.381.2574
Medistop Clinic
11211 Hwy 6 South Sugarland TX 77498
Intersection of Hwy 6 n West Airport
call 281.686.9635
Aisha Mashwani: Pediatrics Nurse Medical Consultations
Call or Text 832.693.7072
Life Savers Emergency Room
17685 Tomball Parkway
Houston TX 77065
Call 832.779.LIFE (5433)
Shelters
Shelter available in Kempner high school. Voss Rd. Sugar Land
Sacred Heart Church Fort Bend County
Skeeters Stadium/Constellation Field is open for shelter in Sugar Land
Gallery Furniture on 45 and 99 713-694-5570/ Mattress Mack 281-844-1963
Berry Center on Barker Cypress,
Powerhouse Christian Center on Katyland Dr in Old Katy,
Cinco Ranch Junior High off 99 and Cinco Blvd,
Hosanna Church at Clay and Queenston,
Rock Solid Taekwondo across from Typhoon Texas
Fulshear Methodist Church, 8201 Harris Street in Fulshear
Airbnb Free stays
NRG Center
1 NRG Park
Houston, TX 77054
Toyota Center
1510 Polk St.
Houston, TX 77002
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
6402 Market Street
Houston Texas 77020
832.395.0895
Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center
4014 Market Street
Houston, Texas 77020
832.393.3800
Klein Multi-Purpose Center
7500 FM 2920
Klein, Texas 77379
Klein Oak High School
22603 Northcrest Dr.
Sunnyside Multi-Service Center
9314 Cullen
Houston, Texas 77051
832.395.0069
Third Ward Multi-Service Center
3611 Ennis Street
Houston, Texas 77004
832.393.4051
West End Multi-Service Center
170 Heights Blvd
Houston, Texas 77007
832.393.5950
George R. Brown
1001 Avenida de Las Americas
Houston 77010
John Peavy Senior Center
3814 Market Street
Houston, Texas 77020
Kashmere Gardens Branch Library
5411 Pardee
Houston, Texas 77026
Lakewood Church
3700 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX 77027
Fallbrook Church
12512 Walters
Houston, Texas 77014
Lyndale United Church
503 Reeid
Houston, Texas 77002
MD Anderson YMCA
705 Cavalcade
Houston, Texas 77009
Trotter Family YMCA
1331 Augusta Drive
Houston, Texas 77057
Community of Faith Church
1024 Pinemont Drive
Houston, Texas 77091
Eagle Heights Church
16718 W Bellfort St
Richmond, TX 77407
Wedgwood Elementary School (600 people)
4000 Friendswood Link Rd
Friendswood, TX 77546
The Richard E. Berry Educational Support Center
8877 Barker Cypress Road
Cypress, Texas 77433
Calvary Houston Church (200 people)
3700 FM 528 Rd
Friendswood, TX 77546
Friendswood High School (200 people)
702 Greenbriar Dr
Friendswood, TX 77546
Friendswood Activity Building (80 people)
416 Morningside Dr
Friendswood, TX 77546
The Red Cross is considering opening a shelter at Landolt Elementary School
2104 Pilgrims Point Dr
Friendswood, TX 77546
Living Stones Church
1407 Victory Lane
Alvin, Texas 77511
Clute Intermediate School (Pets welcome)
421 E. Main Street
Clute, Texas 77531
St. Simon and Jude – At capacity
26777 Glen Loch Road
The Woodlands, TX 77381
MET Church
13000 Jones Road
Houston TX 77070
Klein ISD Multi-Purpose Center
7500 FM 2920
Spring, TX 77379
Morton Ranch High School (At capacity)
21000 Franz Rd
Katy, TX 77449
Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated ISD Jones Educational Complex
125 FM 1514
Coldspring, TX 77331
Living Christ Church
14035 Beechnut St.
Houston, TX 77083
Sheldon Elementary
17203 Hall Shepperd Rd.
Houston, TX 77049
The Family Life Center
527 S. Houston Avenue
Humble, TX. 77338
Golden Acres Baptist Church
2812 Pansy St.
Pasadena, TX 77503
The American Legion Hall in Crosby
14890 FM 2100
Crosby, TX 77532
M.O. Campbell Educational Center
1865 Aldine Bender Rd.
Houston, TX 77032
Pearland High School
3775 South Main
Pearland, TX 77581
Dobie High School
10220 Blackhawk Blvd.
Houston, TX 77089
Francis Scott Key Middle School
4000 Kelley St.
Houston, TX 77026
Pasadena High School
206 South Shaver
Pasadena, TX 77506
Paul Revere Middle School
10502 Briar Forest Dr.
Houston, TX 77042
Sheldon Elementary School
17203 Hall Shepperd
Houston,TX 77049
East Texas Dream Center
301 S. 1st St.
Conroe, TX 77301
Bell County Expo Center
301 West Loop
Belton, Texas 76513
Central Elementary School
1900 N Downing St
.Angleton, TX 77515
Channelview High School
1100 Sheldon Rd
Channelview, Texas 77530
(281) 452-1450
Crosby Middle School
14703 FM 2100
Crosby, Texas
First Baptist Church Highlands
210 N. Magnolia
Highlands 77562
First Baptist Church Tomball
401 Oxford St.
Tomball 77375
Friendswood High School
702 Greenbriar Dr
Friendswood 77546
Golden Acres Bapist Church
2812 Pansey St.
Pasadena 77503
MO Campbell Ed. Center
1865 Aldine Bender
Houston 77032
Copeland Elementary
24405 E Lake Houston Pkwy.
Huffman 77336
Shepherd Community Center
1025 FM 150 East
Shepherd 77371
Bull Salas Park – At capacity
21679 McCleskey Road
New Caney 77357
Magnolia High School
14350 FM 1488
Magnolia 77354
Under and Over Fellowship – at capacity
600 S. Frasier St.
Conroe 77301
College Park High School-Still has room
3701 College Park Drive
The Woodlands
Beyond Walls Outreach Center
11214 Plainsfields Street
Houston
Copperfield Church (Open as shelter)
8350 Hwy 6 N
Houston, Texas 77095
(281) 856-2273
Church of Christ Champions (70 people)
13901 Cutten Rd
Houston, Texas
Christ United Methodist Church
3300 Austin Parkway
Sugar Land
City of Arcola Community Center (City Hall)
13222 Highway 6
Rosharon
Creekside Christian Fellowship
16628 TX-36
Needville
George Junior High School
4601 Airport Avenue
Rosenberg
Sugar Land First United Methodist Church
431 Eldridge Road
Sugar Land
Lone Star Convention Center – At capacity
9055 Airport Rd.
Conroe TX 77303
Sacred Heart Church
109 N. Frazier
Conroe, Texas
Golden Acres Baptist Church
2812 Pansy
Pasadena, Texas
(281) 487-0582
Kempner High School
14777 Voss Rd
Sugar Land,
Texas 77498
Knights of Columbus High School
703 Columbus Rd
Wallis, Texas 77485
Marshall High School (Full)
1220 Buffalo Run
Missouri City, Texas 77489
(281) 634-6630
North Shore 9th Grade Campus
13501 Hollypark Dr
(832) 386-3400
New Covenant Church
901 Wilson Rd
Humble, Texas
Pasadena High School
206 South Shaver
(713) 740-0310
Salvation Army (Currently at capacity)
2732 Cherrybrook
Pasadena
BF Terry High School
5500 Avenue N
Rosenberg, Texas 77471
George Jr High School
4601 Airport Ave
Rosenberg, Texas 77471
Iglesia Templo Restauración
16218 First Street
Channelview, Tx 77530
832-316-8920
Alief Taylor High School
7555 Howell Sugar Land R
Houston, Texas 77083
Dar Ul Uloom School of Excellence
16300 Old Richmond Road
Sugar Land, Houston, TX 77498
Angleton Most Holy Trinity Church
1713 N Tinsley St
St. Christopher Catholic School
8134 Park Pl Blvd
Houston, Texas
St. James Episcopal Church
1803 Highland Hollow Dr.
Conroe, Texas
Woodlands Church
1 Fellowship Dr
The Woodlands, Texas 77384
St. Martha’s Faith Formation Campus
3702 Woodland Hills Drive
Kingwood, Texas
Lone Star Convention Center
9055 Airport Road
Conroe, Texas
Fallbrook Church
12512 Walters Road
Houston, Texas
High Ground Airsoft (Capacity 200)
100 Cypresswood Dr #1302
Spring, TX 77388
(281) 513-1243
Stafford Middle School (Cafeteria)
1625 Staffordshire Road
Stafford, Texas 77477
Masjid Arafat
16300 Old Richmond Rd
Sugar Land, Texas 77498
(281)495-1916
Church Project (Capacity 200)
295 Sawdust Rd
Spring, Texas
Clear Brook High School
4607 FM 2351
Friendswood, Texas 77546
The Church on MastersRoad
6911 Masters Rd
Manvel, Texas 77578
Helpful Organizations
Red Cross
United Way
FEMA (search site for 30-day free hotel and apply for assistance)
Re-build/ Construction/ Damaged Homes
Construction company offering free service to residential and Commercial property that was damaged Call AJ 832.903.7577
Hygiene
hair shampoo and condition to Houstonians who are without the water and electricity due to hurricane Harvey. Contact Sangeeta Dua