Houston: Hurricane Harvey Relief Info

Here are some resources from various agencies:

Evacuation

Route and Road Closure Links

Houston Transtar

Important Rescue Groups

National Guard 713-578-3000

Coast Guard 281-464-4854 (4852,53,54,55,

Med ER rooftop helicopter 51) & 1-800-323-7233

Cajun Navy 281-898-3016/ can text 337-581-3750

Group rescue 713-426-9404 / to help 713-881-3100

Non-emergency pick up 281-427-4791

Search on Zello App under “Texas search & rescue”

People assisting in evacuations. Please check their Facebook page for locations and updates.

Jack Cross Spider Wraps (truck/boat North Houston) 832-731-3764

Joseph Booze (7 boats) 409-893-1341

Luis Jimenez text 832-608-0569 (NE side)

Richard Espinoza 832-298-3582

Adam (1 boat, Bellaire) 281-630-2222

Michael Soto (Spring) 281-236-0010

Anthony (1 boat, Katy) 832-677-7268

Person helping in Atascocita 832-812-9882

Adam Shaffer (1 boat) 469-847-8932

Velma (any area) 832-470-5323

Bryan (large trucks) 713-446-7853

Joel (liberty/dayton area) 832-794-1610

Ruby Guadiana (Lakewood) see fb page

Micheal Foust (Jeeps in Cypress) see fb page

Karol T Alva (2 boats, 3 trucks) see fb page

CALL 211, 311 or 911

HELICOPTER RESCUE 281-464-4851

OTHER NUMBERS FOR RESCUE 713-426-9440. 713-426-9441. 713-426-944

Food / Meals

Houston Food Bank

East Spring Branch Food Pantry

Most Grocery stores are open limited hours in certain areas.

HEB

Kroger

Whole Foods

Check your local South Asian stores

Restaurants providing complimentary meals

Chat N Pann 6121 Hillcroft (Complimentary supplies, milk, diapers)

Dinesh Purohit: Cafe India & Bollywood Chowpaty Chaat 2319 Williams Trace Blvd. Sugar Land. Free hot boxed meals please text him or call him on 732 593 9650.

Ashar’s Kitchen is providing free lunch and dinner boxes to Sugar Land families.

Please let us know which shelter/masjid is in need. Call 346.714.3241

Medical Assistance/ Attention

Dr. Nadia Gaddi:

Preferred Choice Family Physicians (Clinic is open on Thursday 8/31/2017)

1111 Highway 6 Suite 125

Sugar Land, TX 77478

Call 832-532-7814

Zohra Siddiqui : Geriatrics & Wound Care Nurse is offering medical phone consultations

Text or Call 281.381.2574

Medistop Clinic

11211 Hwy 6 South Sugarland TX 77498

Intersection of Hwy 6 n West Airport

call 281.686.9635

Aisha Mashwani: Pediatrics Nurse Medical Consultations

Call or Text 832.693.7072

Life Savers Emergency Room

17685 Tomball Parkway

Houston TX 77065

Call 832.779.LIFE (5433)

Shelters

Shelter available in Kempner high school. Voss Rd. Sugar Land

Sacred Heart Church Fort Bend County

Skeeters Stadium/Constellation Field is open for shelter in Sugar Land

Gallery Furniture on 45 and 99 713-694-5570/ Mattress Mack 281-844-1963

Berry Center on Barker Cypress,

Powerhouse Christian Center on Katyland Dr in Old Katy,

Cinco Ranch Junior High off 99 and Cinco Blvd,

Hosanna Church at Clay and Queenston,

Rock Solid Taekwondo across from Typhoon Texas

Fulshear Methodist Church, 8201 Harris Street in Fulshear

Airbnb Free stays

NRG Center

1 NRG Park

Houston, TX 77054

Toyota Center

1510 Polk St.

Houston, TX 77002

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

6402 Market Street

Houston Texas 77020

832.395.0895

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center

4014 Market Street

Houston, Texas 77020

832.393.3800

Klein Multi-Purpose Center

7500 FM 2920

Klein, Texas 77379

Klein Oak High School

22603 Northcrest Dr.

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center

9314 Cullen

Houston, Texas 77051

832.395.0069

Third Ward Multi-Service Center

3611 Ennis Street

Houston, Texas 77004

832.393.4051

West End Multi-Service Center

170 Heights Blvd

Houston, Texas 77007

832.393.5950

George R. Brown

1001 Avenida de Las Americas

Houston 77010

John Peavy Senior Center

3814 Market Street

Houston, Texas 77020

Kashmere Gardens Branch Library

5411 Pardee

Houston, Texas 77026

Lakewood Church

3700 Southwest Fwy

Houston, TX 77027

Fallbrook Church

12512 Walters

Houston, Texas 77014

Lyndale United Church

503 Reeid

Houston, Texas 77002

MD Anderson YMCA

705 Cavalcade

Houston, Texas 77009

Trotter Family YMCA

1331 Augusta Drive

Houston, Texas 77057

Community of Faith Church

1024 Pinemont Drive

Houston, Texas 77091

Eagle Heights Church

16718 W Bellfort St

Richmond, TX 77407

Wedgwood Elementary School (600 people)

4000 Friendswood Link Rd

Friendswood, TX 77546

The Richard E. Berry Educational Support Center

8877 Barker Cypress Road

Cypress, Texas 77433

Calvary Houston Church (200 people)

3700 FM 528 Rd

Friendswood, TX 77546

Friendswood High School (200 people)

702 Greenbriar Dr

Friendswood, TX 77546

Friendswood Activity Building (80 people)

416 Morningside Dr

Friendswood, TX 77546

The Red Cross is considering opening a shelter at Landolt Elementary School

2104 Pilgrims Point Dr

Friendswood, TX 77546

Living Stones Church

1407 Victory Lane

Alvin, Texas 77511

Clute Intermediate School (Pets welcome)

421 E. Main Street

Clute, Texas 77531

St. Simon and Jude – At capacity

26777 Glen Loch Road

The Woodlands, TX 77381

MET Church

13000 Jones Road

Houston TX 77070

Klein ISD Multi-Purpose Center

7500 FM 2920

Spring, TX 77379

Morton Ranch High School (At capacity)

21000 Franz Rd

Katy, TX 77449

Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated ISD Jones Educational Complex

125 FM 1514

Coldspring, TX 77331

Living Christ Church

14035 Beechnut St.

Houston, TX 77083

Sheldon Elementary

17203 Hall Shepperd Rd.

Houston, TX 77049

The Family Life Center

527 S. Houston Avenue

Humble, TX. 77338

Golden Acres Baptist Church

2812 Pansy St.

Pasadena, TX 77503

The American Legion Hall in Crosby

14890 FM 2100

Crosby, TX 77532

M.O. Campbell Educational Center

1865 Aldine Bender Rd.

Houston, TX 77032

Pearland High School

3775 South Main

Pearland, TX 77581

Dobie High School

10220 Blackhawk Blvd.

Houston, TX 77089

Francis Scott Key Middle School

4000 Kelley St.

Houston, TX 77026

Pasadena High School

206 South Shaver

Pasadena, TX 77506

Paul Revere Middle School

10502 Briar Forest Dr.

Houston, TX 77042

Sheldon Elementary School

17203 Hall Shepperd

Houston,TX 77049

East Texas Dream Center

301 S. 1st St.

Conroe, TX 77301

Bell County Expo Center

301 West Loop

Belton, Texas 76513

Central Elementary School

1900 N Downing St

.Angleton, TX 77515

Channelview High School

1100 Sheldon Rd

Channelview, Texas 77530

(281) 452-1450

Crosby Middle School

14703 FM 2100

Crosby, Texas

First Baptist Church Highlands

210 N. Magnolia

Highlands 77562

First Baptist Church Tomball

401 Oxford St.

Tomball 77375

Friendswood High School

702 Greenbriar Dr

Friendswood 77546

Golden Acres Bapist Church

2812 Pansey St.

Pasadena 77503

MO Campbell Ed. Center

1865 Aldine Bender

Houston 77032

Copeland Elementary

24405 E Lake Houston Pkwy.

Huffman 77336

Shepherd Community Center

1025 FM 150 East

Shepherd 77371

Bull Salas Park – At capacity

21679 McCleskey Road

New Caney 77357

Magnolia High School

14350 FM 1488

Magnolia 77354

Under and Over Fellowship – at capacity

600 S. Frasier St.

Conroe 77301

College Park High School-Still has room

3701 College Park Drive

The Woodlands

Beyond Walls Outreach Center

11214 Plainsfields Street

Houston

Copperfield Church (Open as shelter)

8350 Hwy 6 N

Houston, Texas 77095

(281) 856-2273

Church of Christ Champions (70 people)

13901 Cutten Rd

Houston, Texas

Christ United Methodist Church

3300 Austin Parkway

Sugar Land

City of Arcola Community Center (City Hall)

13222 Highway 6

Rosharon

Creekside Christian Fellowship

16628 TX-36

Needville

George Junior High School

4601 Airport Avenue

Rosenberg

Sugar Land First United Methodist Church

431 Eldridge Road

Sugar Land

Lone Star Convention Center – At capacity

9055 Airport Rd.

Conroe TX 77303

Sacred Heart Church

109 N. Frazier

Conroe, Texas

Golden Acres Baptist Church

2812 Pansy

Pasadena, Texas

(281) 487-0582

Kempner High School

14777 Voss Rd

Sugar Land,

Texas 77498

Knights of Columbus High School

703 Columbus Rd

Wallis, Texas 77485

Marshall High School (Full)

1220 Buffalo Run

Missouri City, Texas 77489

(281) 634-6630

North Shore 9th Grade Campus

13501 Hollypark Dr

(832) 386-3400

New Covenant Church

901 Wilson Rd

Humble, Texas

Pasadena High School

206 South Shaver

(713) 740-0310

Salvation Army (Currently at capacity)

2732 Cherrybrook

Pasadena

BF Terry High School

5500 Avenue N

Rosenberg, Texas 77471

George Jr High School

4601 Airport Ave

Rosenberg, Texas 77471

Iglesia Templo Restauración

16218 First Street

Channelview, Tx 77530

832-316-8920

Alief Taylor High School

7555 Howell Sugar Land R

Houston, Texas 77083

Dar Ul Uloom School of Excellence

16300 Old Richmond Road

Sugar Land, Houston, TX 77498

Angleton Most Holy Trinity Church

1713 N Tinsley St

St. Christopher Catholic School

8134 Park Pl Blvd

Houston, Texas

St. James Episcopal Church

1803 Highland Hollow Dr.

Conroe, Texas

Woodlands Church

1 Fellowship Dr

The Woodlands, Texas 77384

St. Martha’s Faith Formation Campus

3702 Woodland Hills Drive

Kingwood, Texas

Lone Star Convention Center

9055 Airport Road

Conroe, Texas

Fallbrook Church

12512 Walters Road

Houston, Texas

High Ground Airsoft (Capacity 200)

100 Cypresswood Dr #1302

Spring, TX 77388

(281) 513-1243

Stafford Middle School (Cafeteria)

1625 Staffordshire Road

Stafford, Texas 77477

Masjid Arafat

16300 Old Richmond Rd

Sugar Land, Texas 77498

(281)495-1916

Church Project (Capacity 200)

295 Sawdust Rd

Spring, Texas

Clear Brook High School

4607 FM 2351

Friendswood, Texas 77546

The Church on MastersRoad

6911 Masters Rd

Manvel, Texas 77578

Helpful Organizations

Red Cross

United Way

FEMA (search site for 30-day free hotel and apply for assistance)

Re-build/ Construction/ Damaged Homes

Construction company offering free service to residential and Commercial property that was damaged Call AJ 832.903.7577

Hygiene