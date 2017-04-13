Hospital to celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day on June 2

SUGAR LAND—(April 5, 2017) — Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is joining nearly 15.5 million American cancer survivors celebrating the 30th Annual National Cancer Survivors Day® this year. Also being recognized are the many family members, friends and health care providers whose contributions to, and support of, cancer survivors help make the celebration possible.

“Surviving cancer is more than just living. It’s an attitude about life and living each day to the fullest,” said Amy Sebastian-Deutsch, director of oncology services. “You will find our Cancer Survivor’s Day event filled with laughter, camaraderie, hope, compassion, faith, love and music as we honor cancer survivors for their strength and courage.”

“National Cancer Survivors Day is a great opportunity for cancer survivors, caregivers, friends and family to come together and affirm there can be quality of life after a diagnosis of cancer,” added Clive Shkedy, M.D., medical director of radiation oncology.

Anyone living with a personal history of cancer – from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life – is a cancer survivor, according to the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation®. Additionally, the foundation says that more people are surviving cancer than ever before, thanks to advances in prevention, early detection, treatment and follow-up care. Cancer, however, does come with many challenges, such as hindered access to cancer specialists and promising new treatments, inadequate or no insurance, financial hardships, employment problems and psychological struggles. “Despite these difficulties, cancer survivors can live active, productive lives with the support of other survivors,” said Shkedy.

Houston Methodist Cancer Center at Sugar Land welcomes all local cancer survivors and one caregiver to join us as we honor cancer survivors. Entitled Survivors: Let’s Wipeout Cancer, the Cancer Survivors Day Celebration and Resource Fair will have a tropical theme and be held Friday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sugar Land Marriott Town Square. News anchor, Shern-Min Chow from KHOU 11 will emcee the event and this year’s keynote speaker is LaDonna Gatlin. Born into a “showbiz” family, Gatlin grew up performing with her brothers, the well-known Gatlin Brothers. Her presentation, “Sometimes You Just Gotta Laugh!” will combine humor with music. You will also be able to have a tropical photo taken, and gain new knowledge through our resource fair. Recognizing the importance of wellness, you will be invited to participate in physical activity prior to enjoying a healthy Hawaiian style lunch. Feel free to wear a floral shirt, grass skirt or colorful lei. Registration is required. Register online at events.houstonmethodist.org/survivorluncheon-sl or call 281.274.7500.