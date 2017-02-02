Hightower High School’s Theatre presents Schoolhouse Rock

FORT BEND ISD – The Theatre Department at Hightower High School will present Schoolhouse Rock on February 3 and 4 at 7:00 p.m. in the school’s auditorium (3333 Hurricane Lane, Missouri City 77459). In addition, the group will offer a morning performance on February 1 at 9:00 a.m.

Schoolhouse Rock is an adaptation of the musical educational television show that first debuted in the 1970s and will feature popular songs such as, Conjunction Junction and Just a Bill.

Presale tickets may be purchased during lunch the week prior to the performance for $4 (adults) and $3 (students). Tickets purchased at the door will cost $6 (adults) and $5 (students). Kids four and under are free. Those who wish to attend the matinee on February 1, should RSVP to cynthia.ellis@fortbendisd.com.

For more information, call (281) 634-5311. You can also follow the HHS Theatre Department on Twitter @HHSCanesTheatre.