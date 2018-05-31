Hightower High School student wins Congressional Student Art Competition

FORT BEND ISD (May 24, 2018) – Hightower High School senior Nicholi Peters was named the winner of the 2018 Congressional Student Art Competition, sponsored by U.S. Representative Al Green, District 9. He submitted “Redemption,” a self-portrait to the contest.

Nicholi and a family member will fly to Washington, D.C. this summer for a reception with other winning students. His work, “Redemption,” will be on display in the Cannon Tunnel at the U.S. Capitol for an entire year, along with the other selected pieces of artwork. He also attended a reception held earlier this month, meeting Congressman Green and seeing his framed piece.

“For this to become a reality, it was a dream come true,” said Nicholi. “It will be amazing to go to Washington, D.C. and to see my story being honored.”

Nicholi moved to Texas two years ago from Trinidad and Tobago, but began his art career at seven, often using his art as an escape. Since becoming a student at Hightower, he credits his art teacher, Beth Agar, with inspiring and encouraging him. He will attend the Art Institute of Houston after graduation, and hopes to become a graphic designer.