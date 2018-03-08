HH Sri Krishna Desika Jeer Swami to visit Houston

His Holiness SriKrishna Desika Jeer Swamy, an ascetic in the Ahobila Mutt lineage and the first monk of this cadre living outside India at Sri Ranganatha Temple in Pamona, New York, will be visiting Houston from March 30 to April 7, 2018 where he is conducting several functions. He will be staying at the devotees’ homes. As a sanyasi, he can stay no more than three days at a given home

The major functions are as follows: — To celebrate Sri Mahalaksmi”s Jayanti (Birthday) on 30th of March at Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple Sri LAKSHMI NARAYANA VRATAM is done from 7.00 PM to 830 pm all are invited to participate.

March 31 SRI SEETERAMA KALYANAM and PATTABHISHEKAM in Katy.

April 1st address Adult Prajna Parents and visitors 10:30 AM to 12 Noon

April 2nd to 6th PRAVACHANAM on SRI VISHNU PURANAM This is unique

April 7th SRI SANTANA KRISHNA POOJA for couples this is the first time in Houston this is for couple wanting children and also for the good of children it seems the FERTILITY RATE is 96 to 98% this is unheard of in medical circles

Before accepting Sanyasam his name was Dr. Venkat Kanumalla. He was born on September 4th 1050 very interestingly on Sri Krihna Jayanti Day in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

Dr. Venkat Kanumalla received his PhD in Nuclear Physics in 1975. He was in the Clinical Treatment of cancer patients in the U.S, for 30 years. He is one of the few PhDs at the level of the American Board of Radiology certified ( D A B R ) in medical physics in the U.S. He was involved in advanced experimental radiation therapy for cancer patients in developing radiation protocols for advanced stages of cancer. He is well known in radiation oncology

After receiving training in the Visitha Adwaita Siddhanta of Bhagavad Ramanuja in 1985 at the lotus feet of His Holiness the 44th Jeeyar of Sri Ahobila Mutt Sri Mukkur Alaghiyasingar and with his blessings he started volunteering as a priest.At the command of his Guru, Venkatji dedicated his life to build the beautiful Sri Ranganadha temple in Pamona New York in 1988 and the rest is history, He established a wonderful temple.

With the blessings of His Holiness the 46th Jeeyar Swamy, sri Venkat Kanumalla accepted Sanyasa Asram on November 24th 2014 at Vaduvur Sri Kodanda Rama Templeand became His Holiness Srikrishna Desika Yathi Jeeyar. With the request of the board of trustees Swamiji stayed at Sri Ranganadha Temple and has been guiding the administration at the temple and has been blessing the devotees since. He has travelled extensively in the US, Canada and other countries.

Swamiji speaks many a language including Tamil, English, Telugu Hindi and others fluently, he gives discourses in many languages fluently and hew makes it very interesting because of his scientific knowledge and background, his lectures are very motivating and easy to follow and understand, He has served all in so may causes and calamities that affected humanity. He is in the process of completing Sri Krishna Temple and Asram and the Brindavan Vedic School at Narasarao Pet in Andhra Pradesh.

Swamyji is well known for the Sri Santana Krishna Pooja which was successful 96% in helping women to have baby that tried long time and could not get a baby. This is unheard of even to the specialist doctors. He prays to Lord Krisna as Vatapatra Sayi made of Gold that was donated to him and prays with the couple. Swamyji is easily accessible to all and He can be reached at 551-500-3601 or at 83670-10192 in India. His E-mail is skdyjswamy@gmail.com and skdyjswamy@yahoo.com