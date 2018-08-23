HGH to honor Beth Kukarni for decades of service

by Haider Kazim

HOUSTON – Hindus of Greater Houston will present their 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award to Beth Beckwith Kulkarni for her volunteerism, inspirational role and service to community for nearly four decades.

The award will be presented on August 25 at Janmashtami celebrations at George Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. Bollywood legend Anupam Kher will be the star attraction this year at HGH’s signature event from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Founded in 1989, HGH brings together all Hindu groups in Greater Houston area to celebrate Janmashtami, the birth of Lord Krishna, on a grand scale. Over the years, the HGH annual event has grown into the largest and most colorful Janmashtami celebrations in North America.

“She is second to none in doing years of selfless service to the community,” said Pundit Bhargava Sarma, a former priest at the Hindu Temple of The Woodlands. “Her dedication in promoting Sanatana Dharma, devoted participation in puja rituals, commitment shown as medium between Eastern and Western cultures are highly commendable. We believe she truly deserves this award.”

She has been honored before by other community organizations. She has received the Community Service Award by the India Culture Center of Houston and the community leader award by Vallabh Priti Seva Samaj (VPSS).

Beth Kulkarni has been associated with almost all Hindu organizations in Greater Houston area in a leadership role, or as an advisor or volunteer during different periods of time. These include Hindu Worship Society, VHPA, HSS, and Sri Meenakshi Temple. She was also President of VHPA Texas chapter. She is one of the founding members of Hindus of Greater Houston and the Hindu Temple of The Woodlands and is actively associated with these organizations, including HTW’s Senior Forum.

“She is a great role model not only for Hindus of today but also to the generations to follow,” said Pundit Sarma, who has now moved to Washington D.C. area from the Woodlands. “Not expecting anything in return for her invaluable service shows her humility. However, honoring a person like her is the best way we can cherish her services and it also gives us the best opportunity to promote Sanatana Dharma in the U.S.” Priest Chandrasekhar Sarma, currently serving HTW, also expressed his happiness in having Beth receive the award, stating that he wished he could see the award presented in person.

Besides community service projects, Beth Kulkarni has helped community organizations in media work, interfaith outreach, and educational activities. She has taught English as Second Language to children and adults and helped in training of teachers in Indic Culture and Traditions. Her volunteer work includes speaking to non-Hindu groups on Hindu culture and traditions. She actively took up Hindu causes whenever disrespect was shown to Hindu deities by manufacturers of commercial products.

She has actively promoted Raksha Bandhan, a unique Indian tradition that celebrates the ties between siblings in which a sister ties a bracelet or rakhi on the wrist of her brother, praying for his protection and getting a promise of protection from brother. Literally meaning Protection Bond, Raksha Bandhan does not have to be between siblings related by blood. The tradition allows a woman to tie rakhi on any man even if not related by blood and enter into the sacred relationship of sister and brother. She has tied rakhi to former chief of RSS K.S Sudarshan.

Vijay Pallod, an active member of HGH, relishes his rakhi bond with Beth Kulkarni and calls her “Didi” or elder sister. He said he met Beth in 1990 at a Janmashtami meeting and tied rakhi to him later as sister and continue the tradition. “As elder sister she continues to guide me with HGH work and with her guidance I became a better Hindu.”

Beth was a physics undergraduate at the University of the Pacific in California when she met Sharad Kulkarni who was doing his Ph.D. They were married in 1964 when Sharad completed his doctorate. She did her BA in Physics at The University of the Pacific. She then completed a year of post-graduate studies at California State University at Sacramento.

They later moved to Durham, North Carolina, where Sharad had a postdoctoral fellowship at the Duke University School of Medicine. After two years they moved to Pennsylvania where he taught for 13 years. The family moved to Houston in 1979 and Sharad worked in the City of Houston Health Department for nearly 20 years before retiring in 1999. He passed away in 2015.

After moving to Houston, Beth spent about 20 years in the workforce, including serving as part of an international technical training team for Amoco and BP.

She has a daughter, Shanti Kulkarni, who is a professor of Social Work at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and a son David S. Kulkarni, a real estate developer of high-end apartments and student housing, and daughter-in-law Melissa Kulkarni, and much-loved grandchildren Meera Brennan, Matthew Kulkarni, and Sofia Kulkarni. Shanti commented “My mother always tries to anticipate and fulfill others’ needs whether taking care of my father, supporting her children and grandchildren, helping her friends, or committing to her volunteer work. She’s a very special person.”

Rupa and Salil Gopinath, close friends of Beth for over a decade, were very happy to know that she will be receiving the HGH Lifetime Achievement Award this year.

“She is a lady of great compassion, empathy and devotion. We saw her work tirelessly to realize the community dream of having a temple in the Woodlands. She was a volunteer and a board member at The Hindu Temple of The Woodlands for many years,’ Gopinath said. “She also stood by her husband Sharad as a rock, as he battled a form of dementia and visited him every day at the memory care center. I am a proud brother. Rupa and I are proud to be her friends. We congratulate her on receiving this award.”

Beth Kulkarni is currently working on a cookbook, a compilation of vegetarian recipes submitted by local community members for the Hindu Temple of The Woodlands. The book Traditional Indian Foods and New Favorites will be available at HTW Diwali Mela.