HCC partners with OpenStax to provide students free textbooks

HOUSTON, June 19, 2017 – Houston Community College (HCC) is one of 11 schools in the country chosen to participate in the 2017-2018 OpenStax Institutional Partnership Program. OpenStax, Rice University’s nonprofit textbook and technology initiative, supports the use of free, peer-reviewed textbooks on campus.

The high cost of traditional textbooks hampers many students’ ability to attend college and their ability to continue and complete coursework. According to studies by the National Association of College Stores and the College Board, traditional textbooks cost between $600 and $1,400 per student each year.

Open educational resources (OER), including the free, peer-reviewed textbooks offered by OpenStax, eliminate cost barriers for students and allow unrestricted, immediate access to learning materials, increasing the likelihood that students will complete their courses successfully.

“HCC is committed to eliminating barriers to student success and finding ways to reduce high textbook costs for students, while still providing high-quality educational content,” says Dr. Stephen Levey, HCC associate vice chancellor for academic instruction.

OER from OpenStax are comparable to print textbooks that can cost $200 or more and are available for free online and in PDF. They are also available at very low cost in print formats.

“OpenStax is thrilled to partner with our neighbors at Houston Community College,” says OpenStax managing director Daniel Williamson. “Our peer-reviewed, openly licensed textbooks are an ideal starting point for institutions like HCC that are ready to increase student access to free, high quality learning materials.”

This new partnership begins as HCC prepares to offer its first zero-cost textbook degree program starting in the fall 2017 semester. The “Z-Degree,” the “Z” standing for zero-cost for textbooks, will target approximately 75-100 college-ready students. The Associate of Arts in Business Administration and General Studies are included in the pilot program. OpenStax textbooks will be used as part of the program.

HCC was approved to participate in this strategic partnership with OpenStax after a rigorous application process, which included demonstrating a willingness to drive the adoption of OER. As an institutional partner, HCC receives individualized consulting from OpenStax and will join a cohort of schools also advocating widespread use of OER. Last year’s institutional partner schools had a 55 percent increase in the number of students using OER, saving an additional $1.7 million in the coming academic year.

Students interested in signing up for HCC Z-Degree program orientations should visit http://hccs.edu/zdegree. (-Report and photo: HCCS.edu)