HCC Central College President named to Prestigious Commission

HOUSTON (October 9, 2017) – The president of Houston Community College’s (HCC) Central College has been appointed to a special commission by a national education organization.

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) named Dr. Muddassir Siddiqi to its Commission on Global Education. Dr. Siddiqi says he is honored to receive the appointment. “I believe that global education plays an increasingly important role in enriching students’ learning experiences in U.S. institutions of higher education.”

The purpose of the AACC commission is to provide a forum for focused conversation on global education and to advise the organization’s board and staff. In naming Dr. Siddiqi to the commission, Dr. Walter Bumphus, president and CEO of the AACC said, “Your insight and leadership will significantly contribute to the board’s decision-making process.”

Dr. Siddiqi has an extensive background in international education and business. He worked a dozen years for multinational corporations in six countries. His tenure in higher education is marked by successful implementation of campus internationalization activities.

At his previous institutions in Illinois, Dr. Siddiqi worked with the Illinois Consortium of International Studies and Programs, an international education consortium of over 25 community colleges, to dramatically expand international faculty and student exchange programs and cultural tours. He also worked with faculty and staff to create a comprehensive campus internationalization plan that integrated international education goals into academic and student affairs strategic planning processes and outcomes.

Dr. Siddiqi received his undergraduate education in Pakistan and Afghanistan and also pursued postgraduate studies in Singapore, Thailand and the Netherlands.

HCC Chancellor Cesar Maldonado said, “Dr. Siddiqi’s international business and educational experience makes him an invaluable asset to HCC. His appointment to the Commission on Global Education is well deserved.”

Dr. Siddiqi said he looks forward to representing HCC on the commission. “I am excited by this appointment and welcome the opportunity to share my experience and HCC’s values with commission members.