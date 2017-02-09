HCC announces the hiring of Linda Toyota as Associate Vice Chancellor of Communications

HOUSTON [February 8, 2017] – Houston Community College Chancellor, Dr. Cesar Maldonado, announced the hiring of Linda Toyota as Associate Vice Chancellor for Communications and Marketing. Toyota will assume her new role on February 27, 2017.

In his announcement, the Chancellor explained, “The communications function of the College is one of the most critical functions in the administration, and we welcome Linda to our team. We are honored to have a professional with strong expertise and deep relationships throughout our diverse community. We have transformed the institution in so many ways, and I’m excited to create a structure to more effectively share our success stories.”

Toyota will work with the administration to increase the understanding of the College as it continues its transformation initiative to benefit students and the entire community. As a former community college student, Toyota will be instrumental to the college’s efforts to connect with our students as well.

Toyota will provide leadership to the College’s communication’s function and will assume the oversight of all marketing communications for the District. Because of her background, she will play a role in supporting the Chancellor in building community-wide understanding and support for the College and its key strategic initiatives, including the multi-year transformation project in its second full year.

“As a product of community college, I understand the vital importance of what we do for so many. I will work tirelessly in helping the Chancellor and the Trustees move our mission forward. I also look forward to continuing to build the College’s many important relationships across Houston and the state,” stated Toyota.

Toyota brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to HCC. Prior to HCC, she was the President of the Asian Chamber of Commerce. Among her notable non-profit positions, Toyota served as the Sr. Vice President of Development for the Houston Technology Center and the Development Officer for the Holocaust Museum Houston.

She currently serves on the boards of the Greater Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau, Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas, Better Business Bureau Education Foundation, Plaza Specialty Hospital and advisory boards of U.S. Global Leadership Coalition Texas Advisory Council and LiftFund. She serves on the 2017 Super Bowl LI Community Council and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo International Committee.

Toyota holds a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Houston and a B.S. in Management. She received her Certificate in Non-Profit Executive Management from the University Of Houston Graduate School Of Social Work. Toyota also received an Honorary Associates in Arts from Houston Community College in 2016 for her continuous contribution to education and to the community.

About HCC

Houston Community College (HCC) is composed of 15 Centers of Excellence and numerous satellite centers that serve the diverse communities in the Greater Houston area by preparing individuals to live and work in an increasingly international and technological society. HCC is one of the country’s largest singly-accredited, open-admission, community colleges offering associate degrees, certificates, workforce training, and lifelong learning opportunities. To learn more, visit www.hccs.edu.