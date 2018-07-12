HCC announces new leadership selections

HOUSTON (July 6, 2018) – The Houston Community College Board of Trustees has approved the appointments of Dr. Janet Wormack as vice chancellor of finance & administration and chief financial officer and Dr. Norma Perez as vice chancellor of instructional services and chief academic officer.

Dr. Wormack currently serves as senior vice president for administrative and fiscal services at Montgomery College in Rockville, Md., where she is responsible for finance and budgeting, auxiliary services, capital planning, procurement, human resources and information technology. Her accomplishments include leading the consolidation of administrative functions and expansion of internal collaboration.

Under her leadership, Montgomery College achieved a results-oriented integration for college operations that involved everything from instruction and student support to the use of input from university and business partners in the design of new instructional environments. This innovative approach to delivering the college experience has increased student transfer and completion rates while also providing additional revenue for the college.

“Dr. Wormack has a proven record of success as a leader in higher education and a history of many accomplishments that mirror the work underway at HCC around innovation and shared services,” said HCC Chancellor Cesar Maldonado. “She shares our bold vision for elevating HCC to new heights in student success through innovation.”

Dr. Wormack holds a doctorate in community college leadership from Morgan State University, a master’s degree in administrative management from Bowie State University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Arizona State University. She will begin her full-time duties Sept. 1.

Dr. Perez has served in an interim capacity since July 2017. “Dr. Perez is a strong champion for student success,” said Maldonado. “She has represented Houston Community College very well with our local partners as well as at the state and national levels.”

Dr. Perez has been with HCC for over 30 years and has served in several leadership positions. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Stephen F. Austin State University, a master’s degree in educational psychology/guidance and counseling from the University of Houston, and a doctorate in educational administration from Texas A&M University.