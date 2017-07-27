HCC again honored with National Procurement Award

HOUSTON, July 25, 2017 – For the second consecutive year, the Houston Community College (HCC) Procurement Department has been honored with a prestigious award from the National Procurement Institute (NPI), Inc. The NPI has named HCC a recipient of the 2017 Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award.

HCC is one of only four institutions of higher education in Texas to receive this award in 2017. Nationwide, only 25 colleges and universities have been so honored.

The award recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in public procurement through best purchasing practices with client departments and vendors.

Dr. Cesar Maldonado, HCC Chancellor, said the college’s procurement team earned the award through hard work. “I congratulate the team members on their dedication to best practices,” Maldonado remarked. “Winning this award two years in-a-row is an outstanding achievement and demonstrates an ongoing commitment to best practices.”

For Rogelio Anasagasti, Executive Director of Procurement, the award shows the HCC team has a high level of innovation, professionalism, productivity, e-procurement and leadership. “This honor signifies that HCC is in alignment with the best public agencies in America,” said Mr. Anasagasti.

To learn more about the HCC Procurement Department and its mission, visit, www.hccs.edu/procurement.