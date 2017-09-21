Harvey Relief efforts at Sri Meenakshi Temple

by Kamala Raghavan

As part of the Harvey relief efforts to our surrounding Community in Pearland, Sri Meenakshi Temple organized an effort to distribute backpacks to school children in the neighborhood. More than 150 families came and got the backpacks, and it was a very fulfilling and heartwarming experience for the board members who came on a weekday. Chairman Narayanan was joined by Sam Kannappan, Sasidharan Pillai, G.N. Prasad, Kamala Raghavan, and the MTS sraff in distributing the backpacks to the children.

The temple is also collecting funds to be donated to SEWA International, and the Consul General’s fund to be distributed to the Governor’s Fund and Mayor’s fund. The temple board members want to encourage all community members to let us know about any possible ways in which we can assist in the recovery process.