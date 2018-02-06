Harris County Public Health offers HIV Testing and Art Exhibit on TSU Campus

Observing National Black HIV/Aids Awareness Day on Wednesday, February 7th

WHO Harris County Public Health (HCPH) in collaboration with Texas Southern University and the College of Science, Engineering and Technology. Panel Speakers: Venita Ray, Sherry Onyiego, Ph.D., Mike Webb, Dominique Guinn, Everton Brown, Ph.D., and Ms. Sade Arnold. 92.1 on air talent, Amir Diamond, will moderate the panel discussion.

WHAT FREE HIV testing to students and the public to mark the 18th annual National Black HIV/Aids Awareness Day, a national HIV testing and treatment community mobilization initiative. A very special HCPH art exhibit will also debut. The Positive Exchange Project features 20 individuals who are living with HIV. They come from all walks of life, ranging from community leaders and advocates to artists and fashion designers. Positive Exchange Project hopes that by putting a face to HIV we can help reduce the stigma associated with testing.

Project for Testing 123 is a HCPH grant funded HIV prevention program that focuses on testing, community engagement, education and connecting people to care.

There will also be a panel discussion on HIV/AIDS with advocates, doctors and community leaders.

WHEN Wednesday, February 7, 2018

Testing – 9am-3pm

Art Exhibit – 9am-5pm

Panel Discussion 11:30am-12:30pm

WHERE Texas Southern University

Science Center Atrium

3100 Cleburne St.

Houston, TX 77004

WHY African American men who have sex with other men, account for a much higher proportion of new HIV Diagnoses than other ethnic groups. African American women are also diagnosed with HIV more than other ethnic groups. 2016 Texas Census numbers estimate the African American population is 12.6%, however, African American HIV diagnosis are 47.8%, almost half of all cases. Many people who are infected with HIV don’t know they have the virus and therefore don’t receive HIV care and treatment and may unknowingly pass HIV to others.

There is a misconception that contracting the disease means death. This is no longer true and creates fear of testing and promotes stigma. Many HIV positive individuals are living long, healthy lives due to treatment.