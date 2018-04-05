Harmony School of Ingenuity senior takes third place at state fair

Soneilla Bailey, a senior at Harmony School of Ingenuity in Houston, was awarded third place in the 2018 Texas Science and Engineering Fair recently in San Antonio.

Soneilla’s third-place finish was in the plant science category.

One other Harmony School of Ingenuity student, Elaine Tran, also competed in the fair. Only the top finishers in 13 regional fairs across Texas were invited to compete in the state fair, which was held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on March 23-24.

“I am really proud of our Ingenuity students, Soneilla and Elaine, advancing to the state competition among some other highly motivated and brilliant students from all over Texas,” said science teacher Ms. Nilufar Fatih. “I also want to congratulate Soneilla for placing 3rd in this highly competitive event. The success of these students makes a positive impact on other students’ motivation and encouragement to excel and be involved.”

Soneilla had qualified for the state fair by taking second place at the regional fair on Feb. 24. Elaine also had taken second place at the regional fair in chemistry.

The TXSEF has been operated by the UTSA College of Sciences since 2004, providing an opportunity for discourse among like-minded, high-achieving middle and high school students across Texas.