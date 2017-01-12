H.E.B helps Texans get a healthy start on the New Year with seventh annual Slim Down Showdown contest

SAN ANTONIO – H.E.B. has named 28 community members and Partners (employees) from across Texas to participate in the seventh annual 2016 Slim Down Showdown presented by Nestle, Johnson & Johnson and Perfect Fit Meals. The Showdown is a 12-week contest designed to provide contestants with the education and tools they need to live a healthier lifestyle, and the chance to win cash prizes totaling $40,000.

The 28 Partner and community contestants will embark on a 12-week life-changing journey together. At the conclusion of the contest, one female and one male contestant from each group will walk away with a $10,000 grand prize. Now in its seventh year, the H.E.B. Slim Down Showdown has 183 alumni who have lost more than 6,229 pounds during the contest alone.

Though only 28 are selected for the competition, anyone can follow along from home heb.com/slimdown, where they can access workouts and recipes, and read contestants’ blogs for inspiration.

H.E.B. is also hosting “Resolution Solutions” throughout all stores Jan. 4 – 17 to provide smart solutions for helping customers keep their healthy New Year’s resolutions. Customers will find various health tips throughout the store and delicious recipes that are less than $5 per serving, under 400 calories and take less than 30 minutes to make.

“The Slim Down Showdown contest is a transformative experience for those selected, but our goal at H.E.B. is to impact millions of Texans, not just those selected for the official contest. That’s why we choose contestants who are open to sharing their journey. We want their success to inspire others in their communities and across the state,” said Monica Garza, Health Promotion Manager at H.E.B.. “Our effort to reach millions is also why we hire dietitians to work directly with Partners and Customers in our stores and it’s why we focus on developing innovative, healthy products.”