Gov. Abbott appoints Draksharam to State Commission on Judicial Conduct

AUSTIN, October 4, 2017 – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Sujeeth Draksharam and Darrick McGill to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for terms set to expire November 19, 2021. The commission regulates the conduct of the state judiciary, including the power to recommend for retirement, censure, suspension or removal of a judge from office.

Sujeeth Draksharam of Sugar Land is the President of Sirrus Engineers, Inc. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Association of State Floodplain Managers. Additionally, he volunteers with various community groups including the Harris County Street Olympics and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Draksharam received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Nagrajuna University in India and a Master of Science in civil engineering from the University of Houston.

Darrick McGill of Georgetown is the regional vice president with Primerica, Inc. He is chairman of the Georgetown Health Foundation and a board member of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, Rotatory Club of Georgetown and St. David’s Foundation. He served in the United States Army as an Apache attack helicopter pilot, having separated from active service as a Captain, and continues to serve as a Warrant Officer in the United States Army Reserve. McGill received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Master of Science from the College of Financial Planning.