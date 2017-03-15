Free Speed Dating Services for Hindus at India House on March 18

By Sanchali Basu

Come one, come all (eligible bachelors and bachelorettes) to this wonderful speed dating service that is being provided by www.usvivah.com. This involves online registration on the website to meet eligible Hindus of the opposite sex at a convenient location, India House on Saturday, March 18 at 1 Pm.

US Vivah is a volunteer based organization initiated by the joint efforts of Hindu community leaders of the greater Dallas and Houston areas. The goal is to expand to all other states in the US and reach out to as many Hindu families in America as possible. In order to keep the Hindu heritage alive, this was the brainchild of certain Hindu Texans. They did not want to do away with the customs, rituals, rich cultural celebrations and the spiritual ideologies of the Hindu faith.

With small baby steps, the first event took place in Dallas. It was well attended by locals and some from nearby towns to find suitable prospective partners. There were more foreign born candidates at this event. The second event was held in our very own Houston at India House, the same venue during the Christmas break, allowing prospects to meet candidates while visiting family. There were more US born candidates at the second event.

More awareness is needed within our community for better attendance for this completely free of charge event. According to Hindu parents, children are primarily focused on their career and education that they do not find the time to date. This provides the best platform for eligible candidates to meet people with marriage on their mind. The bio-data of prospective candidates are not shared with parents since the whole idea is for the candidates to meet face to face. It is important to feel the chemistry and share the contact information in person if the mutual parties are interested in moving forward. The vibes that are felt with personal contact cannot be equaled by dating long distance.

There will be two groups of candidates, one in the age group of 21 to 35 and one group over 35. Light refreshments will be served at the event. The sponsors who have provided continued support include Shashi Kejiwal, Dr. Jay from Dalls, ShreeSitaram Foundation, Keemat Grocers, Deep Food, Apsara Salon and TV Houston from Houston. Since it is a free service being run on sponsorships by volunteers, the community is being encouraged to come together to help and support the event to make it run smoothly.

Prospective candidates are hereby being urged to register online at www.usvivah.com for the upcoming event on March 18 at 1 PM at India House. Please contact national coordinators Sangeeta Dua (media partner) or Rajiv Verma for further information and for hosting such events in other cities. Please also visit the facebook page for more pictures and information. Large numbers are expected to attend the event according to registration data collected so far. All volunteers are being thanked for their unconditional support, and time and effort spent on making the events successful.