Four Ways to Boost Bedtime

SUGAR LAND – (October 1, 2017) — Few things feel as good as a restful night’s sleep. The restorative power of sleep can help you feel refreshed and ready for the day. But, if you find yourself groggy and crabby in the morning, you may not be getting enough sleep. If you’re often having issues with sleep, it’s time to make a change.

“Getting the right amount of sleep is important for everyone,” said Raziuddin Ahmed, M.D., a board-certified sleep medicine specialist with Houston Methodist Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Specialists. “Sleep helps your brain remember information and better allows you to pay attention during the day.”

What’s considered a good amount of sleep? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends 7 to 9 hours of sleep for adults, 8.5 hours or more for teens and 10 hours or more for children. Getting less sleep than you need could lead to an increase in blood pressure and stress hormones, lower glucose tolerance and weight gain.

To improve your odds of getting a better night’s rest, try these tips:

• Be consistent. Make it a habit to go to sleep and arise at the same time every day — even on the weekends.

• Keep a sleep-friendly bedroom. Keep your bedroom dark, free of distracting noise and at a comfortable temperature.

• Unplug early. Shut down screens (TVs, laptops, cellphones, etc.) an hour or more before bedtime.

• Get exercise. Regular exercise often can help you sleep better and reduce your stress level.

For some people, poor sleep may be caused by an untreated sleep disorder, such as insomnia, narcolepsy, sleep apnea or restless legs syndrome. If you wake up frequently at night, snore loudly, wake up exhausted or nod off during the day, you may have a sleep disorder.

“Sleep disorders can make you feel like you’re never going to get a good night’s sleep again. That’s simply not true,” Ahmed said. “With treatment, many patients can get back to better sleep and improve their quality of life.”

