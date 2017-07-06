Fort Bend’s Attorney, 1st to become Chair of the Board for the State Bar Of Texas

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS – July 1, 2017 – On June 22nd, Rehan Alimohammad, Partner of the law firm Wong Fleming, became the first attorney in Fort Bend to be sworn in as Chair of the State Bar of Texas Board of Directors. He was sworn in by Justice Phil Johnson of the Texas Supreme Court during the State Bar of Texas Annual Meeting in Dallas. He will serve as chair until June 2018.

Alimohammad, of Sugar Land, was elected chair during the board’s April 21 meeting in Austin in a contested race against three other attorneys. The Texas Bar is the third largest in the country with over 100,000 attorney members.

Alimohammad became the first attorney of Asian descent and the first immigration attorney to hold the position. He is a partner in the Texas office of Wong Fleming in charge of immigration law, and tax law. He has a preeminent rating on Martindale Hubbel directory of lawyers. He was listed as one of the Top Attorneys in Houston by Houstonia Magazine in 2013 and 2014 and has a 10.0 Superb rating on AVVO.

