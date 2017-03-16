Fort Bend residents worry about possible mail theft

RICHMOND (KTRK) Wednesday, March 15 2017 — Many people in Fort Bend County’s Pecan Grove neighborhood woke up to find their mailboxes open this morning.

The unusual sight led many to wonder if a theft is targeting the community.

When Eyewitness News visited the area, mailbox after mailbox were found left open.

The contents seemed untouched.

Richard Spoonts said when and his wife left this morning, they found their mailbox open as well.

“The only thing I can think of is maybe they are looking for credit cards or private information,” said Spoonts. “Absolutely. It concerns me.”

ABC13 checked in with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they received no official reports of stolen mail.

The Postal Service said if any residents suspect their mail is missing, they should file a report.

You can file a report at any post office or by phone at 1-877-876-2455.