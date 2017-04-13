Fort Bend ISD joins nation in celebrating Assistant Principals Week, April 10-14

FORT BEND ISD (April 10, 2017) – Fort Bend ISD joins the National Association of Elementary School Principals and the American Federation of School Administrators in observing National Assistant Principals Week, April 10-14, 2017. The annual celebration is held to honor and recognize the many contributions of assistant principals to the success of students in schools across the United States.

Fort Bend ISD has approximately 150 associate/assistant principals, representing all school levels, who work to ensure high standards of student performance in a safe learning environment. Assistant principals work closely with their campus principals to: analyze data and develop plans to improve student achievement; monitor student behavior and enforce discipline rules; coordinate a system for tracking student attendance and tardiness by enforcing attendance policies; select and evaluate school staff; maintain effective communication and form positive relationships with school customers; and more.

Although the job can be challenging at times, being an assistant principal has many rewards. Read what some of our assistant principals have to say about their roles in education:

“As an assistant principal, I feel that I am in a role that fits who I am as a person. I love to problem solve and look forward to what each day will bring. This position has helped me gain a better understanding of the full picture of the school environment and structure. I’ve learned to expect the unexpected. My biggest joy is being able to support all stakeholders in ensuring the success of our students.”

– Sherifat Ilo, Assistant Principal, Bush High School

“I enjoy many aspects of my job as an assistant principal. However, what I enjoy most is interacting and having conversations with students. Getting to know who they are, and hearing about their dreams and aspirations encourages me in my role and reminds me of the tremendous impact educators make in students’ lives each day.”

– Lisa Jones, Assistant Principal, Progressive High School

“By being assigned to a group of students as they enter in sixth grade until they leave our campus, I’m able to witness their growth as they navigate through the various challenges that middle school students face, both academically and socially. One of my favorite quotes displayed at our campus, ‘Enter to learn. Exit to lead,’ captures what we hope for all students. I want all students to know they have value and someone in their corner. After all, students are the reason I show up for work every day.”

– Dr. Jennifer Williams, Assistant Principal, Fort Settlement Middle School

“What I enjoy most about being an assistant principal is being able to make a difference in the lives of our students by giving them a sense of hope and confidence to achieve their personal and professional goals.”

– Troy Hodge, Assistant Principal, Lake Olympia Middle School

“Being an assistant principal is such a rewarding job. I appreciate the opportunity to work closely with my campus principal, staff, students, and community stakeholders to evaluate and promote student learning, quality instruction, and growth. I feel lucky to be an integral part of a team that allows me to inspire and equip both students and teachers beyond what they can imagine.”

– Stephanie Viado, Assistant Principal, Brazos Bend Elementary School

Share your excitement in celebrating National Assistant Principals Week 2017. Join the conversations on Twitter using #apweek17.