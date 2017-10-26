Fort Bend ISD hiring crossing guard after local mother hit, killed by SUV

MISSOURI CITY — A spokesperson for Fort Bend ISD says the district is adding a paid crossing guard at the intersection where a woman was killed while walking her son to school.

The incident happened Oct. 19 at Neuces Creek and Sienna Ranch Road.

Lisa Smith was a dedicated mom, a passionate wife and a loyal friend to all who knew her.

“I knew pretty quickly that she was the one,” said her widower, Elliot. He remembers fondly, yet painfully, his bride of nearly 11 years.

“I saw a strength in her that was very attractive,” he said. She had a smile and a way about her unlike anyone else, he shared. “Her constant and endless positive energy. Her ability to put people together, a group of strangers and make them into a group of friends.”

The couple had two sons together. The boys are aged 3 and 6. Lisa was walking their oldest to kindergarten when they were struck by that SUV. They were right in the middle of the crosswalk.

While her injuries were fatal, her son was also seriously hurt. Logan Smith is now home from the hospital and recovering. He suffered a broken femur and five other fractures. He’s in a wheelchair for now.

Investigators still have not said if the driver of the SUV which hit them will face criminal charges or even any kind of citation. That driver stopped after the incident and has cooperated with the investigation.

Elliot Smith is trying to remain patient, waiting for the results of the investigation before concluding anything about it. In the meantime, he asks a single question, one he hopes will lead to change: “How do we prevent something like this from happening again? She would want there to be something that came from this,” he said.

For now, volunteer parents are trying to ensure safe passage to and from school for everyone at this intersection a half mile from Schiff elementary. It’s around the corner from Smith’s home and the only way to get his kids to class.

“We will…walk to school again one day,” he said.

Fort Bend ISD asked that we publicize the open job for a part-time crossing guard posted on its website. If interested, you can call (281) 634-5510 for more information.(-Photo image, story: KPRC)