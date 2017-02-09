Fort Bend ISD celebrates National School Counseling Week

Fort Bend ISD joins other districts across the nation to recognize the hard work and efforts of our counselors during National School Counseling Week, February 6 – 10.

FBISD’s Counseling and Postsecondary Readiness Department works corroboratively to inspire and equip our students for futures beyond what they can imagine.

The Counseling Division provides opportunities and support for all students in their educational, career, and social environments. Professional school counselors are available at all FBISD campuses to provide services for all students in the areas of: Guidance Curriculum, Responsive Services, Individual Planning and System Support.

The Postsecondary Readiness advisors work in conjunction with the counselors in order to prepare students for post-secondary success, by providing them with assistance in college and career exploration, career assessments, postsecondary planning, and financial aid assistance.

National School Counseling Week, sponsored by the American School Counselor Association, highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career. This year’s theme is “School Counseling: Helping Students Realize Their Potential,” and will focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within the school system across the United States.

We caught up with counselors from throughout the District to ask them what drives them to do what they do.

“Throughout my career as a drama teacher for Stafford High School and Garcia Middle School, many students came to talk to me about their problems. So many entrusted me with their concerns and leaned on me for support that I felt called to become a counselor. It was such a difficult decision because I had recently been named a Finalist for FBISD Secondary Teacher of the Year and had a passion for teaching, but I couldn’t ignore the pull in my heart to work with students on a different level. This is my 12th year as a counselor and 22nd year in education and I have never regretted my decision.” -Nicole Chelly, Counselor, Bowie Middle School

“I do what I do purely because it’s what I was I put here to do. Empowering young people to be their best version of themselves is the ultimate reward. I try to be that person I needed as a kid. Someone who believes in them when maybe they can’t believe in themselves. It’s my job to show them their greatness!” – Rachel George, Counselor, Bush High School

“When I was a teacher, I found myself spending lots of time with my students talking through issues they were having. I realized that was my favorite time of the day, so I started looking into school counseling. I love what I do. It’s so rewarding to work with children who get excited about guidance lessons and Lunch Bunch.” – Pippa Day, Counselor, Cornerstone Elementary. (-FBISD.com)