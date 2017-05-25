Fort Bend ISD announces top students

Fort Bend Independent School District announced on May 12 the names of the students who have earned the distinct honor of being named the 2017 valedictorians and salutatorians of the 11 high schools.

An incomplete list appeared in last week’s paper. This is the complete list of Fort Bend high school graduate Valedictorians and Salutatorian detailed below:

Austin High – Valedictorian: Priya Ketan Patel. College: University of Texas-Austin, Field of Study: Computer Science/Business; Salutatorian: Howard Cheng Yong, College: University of Texas-Austin, Field of Study: Chemical Engineering/Mathematics

Bush High -Valedictorian: Mehar Khan, College: University of Texas-Austin, Field of Study: Biology; Salutatorian: Maxwell Adu-Gyamfi, College: University of Texas-Austin, Field of Study: Undecided

Clements High – Valedictorian: Kevin Rao, College: Harvard University, Field of Study: Math/Medicine; Salutatorian: Jina Zhou, College: University of Texas-Austin, Field of Study: Chemical Engineering

Dulles High – Valedictorian: Serdjan Rolovic, College: University of Texas-Austin, Field of Study: Computer Science; Salutatorian: Shreyas Balaji, College: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Field of Study: Physics

Elkins High – Valedictorian: Jason Bailey, College: Southern Methodist University, Field of Study: Mathematics; ; Salutatorian: Gabrielle Le, College: University of California at Los Angeles, Field of Study: Physics/Pre-Med

Hightower High – Valedictorian: Omeed Faegh, College: University of Virginia, Field of Study: Political Science/Pre-Law; Salutatorian: Srivats Srinivasan, College: University of Tulsa, Field of Study: Medicine

Kempner High – Valedictorian: Mai Han (Tiffany) Ton, College: Rice University, Field of Study: Chemistry/Ethnic Studies; Salutatorian: Debbie Tran, College: University of Houston, Field of Study: Health

Marshall High – Valedictorian: Alayssia Guidry, College: Texas A&M University, Field of Study: Biomedical Science; Salutatorian: Shardé