Fort Bend ISD announces Summer School registration dates, course offerings

Fort Bend ISD will offer various summer school programs in 2017 to meet students’ academic needs at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

This summer, high school summer school programs will be offered at Ridge Point High School and Bowie Middle School. All middle school programs will be offered at Missouri City Middle School. Elementary students will attend summer school at Jones Elementary and Seguin Elementary.

Read on for details regarding times, dates and locations of the programs that are being offered. Details about the registration process, course offerings and tuition can also be found on the Summer School webpage.

Two High School General Summer School sessions will be offered at Ridge Point High School (500 Waters Lake Blvd., Missouri City, 77459) and Bowie Middle School (700 Plantation Dr., Richmond, 77406).

Session I will take place June 12 – June 29

Session II will take place July 10 – July 27

High school students attending the Original Credit program will attend Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (transportation is provided). All programs will be closed July 3 – July 7. (-FBISD)