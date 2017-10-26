Fort Bend ISD announces new Ridge Point High School Assistant Principal

FORT BEND ISD (October 25, 2017) – Mharbe Masculino was named the new assistant principal of FBISD’s Ridge Point High School at the October 23 Board Meeting.

Masculino began her career with FBISD at Dulles High School as a science teacher in 2006. She recently served as an administrative intern after receiving her principal certification in 2016. Her leadership experience includes serving as a new teacher mentor, a team leader for the DHS Chemistry Department and student council advisor. She also was named the 2014 District Teacher of the Year.

Mharbe Masculino earned her Bachelor of Science at the University of Texas at Austin and her Master of Education at Lamar University.