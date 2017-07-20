Fort Bend Cares raises more than $194,000 for area non-profits

With the help of event sponsors and other donors, Fort Bend Cares distributed more than $176,000 to these community organizations. Awards ranged from $2,000 to $10,560. An additional $28,000, $18,000 raised through Paddles Up at Fort Bend Cares annual Road Trip event and $10,000 matched by Fairmount Santrol, was given to Texana Center for an infant and special needs playground.

More than 40 Fort Bend Cares Grants Committee volunteers performed a thorough review of grant applications from 42 local nonprofits before making their recommendations to the Board of Trustees.

Reviews included site visits, meeting with staff, determining the number of children impacted, and identifying whether the organization meets a physical, emotional, or educational need.

“Fort Bend Cares supporters entrust us to evaluate grant applicants to ensure the money they have helped us raise has the biggest and most positive impact on disadvantaged children in Fort Bend county as possible,” said Grants Committee Chairperson Patty Ward. “Those serving on the Grants Committee take this responsibility very seriously.”

New grant recipients this year include Clothed by Faith, to purchase new socks and underwear for disadvantaged children and youth in Fort Bend County, and Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center, for Open Doors passes which give full access to the Discovery Center to low-income families who cannot afford the price of admission.

Fort Bend Cares co-founders, Dr. Bob McClendon and Jim Rice, awarded East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry (EFBHNM) the Founders Grant. EFBHNM provides nutritious food items to families in temporary financial crises.

Fort Bend Cares raises funds for grants through a variety of events and individual donations. Its primary fundraising event, “Road Trip,” is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Fluor in Sugar Land. (-Patch News)