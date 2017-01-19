Fort Bend Bush High School Theatre presents its spring musical, ‘Sister Act, the Musical’

- Home
RICHMOND – Bush High School Theatre presents “Sister Act, the Musical” based on the major motion picture “Sister Act,” written by Joseph Howard. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. in the Bush High School Auditorium (6707 FM 1464 Road, Richmond, TX 77407), on the following days:
Thursday, January 19
Friday, January 20
Saturday, January 21
Friday, January 27
Saturday, January 28
Tickets for all performances can be purchased through Ticketleap.