Fort Bend Bush High School Theatre presents its spring musical, ‘Sister Act, the Musical’

RICHMOND – Bush High School Theatre presents “Sister Act, the Musical” based on the major motion picture “Sister Act,” written by Joseph Howard. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. in the Bush High School Auditorium (6707 FM 1464 Road, Richmond, TX 77407), on the following days:

Thursday, January 19

Friday, January 20

Saturday, January 21

Friday, January 27

Saturday, January 28

Tickets for all performances can be purchased through Ticketleap.