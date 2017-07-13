FBISD’s Small Business Enterprise Program to host monthly workshop, July 26

- Home
Fort Bend ISD’s Small Business Enterprise Program will be hosting its monthly workshop Wednesday, July 26, 2017 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the FBISD Triplex (550 Julie Rivers Drive, Sugar Land 77478).
Contractors, subcontractors and other interested business partners are invited to attend the workshop in order to learn more about construction and non-construction projects included in Phase 3 of the 2014 Bond Program, which will go out for a bid next month.
July’s meeting agenda:
General Contractor/Subcontractor
“Who-What-How” – Satterfield & Pontikes
“Why Cooperatives” – TIPS, Lyndsey Sawyer
“Are You Covered?” – J. Archer Insurance Group, Richard Miles
Upcoming Phase 3 2014 Bond Projects/ Additional Construction & Non-construction Business Opportunities
Diana Mack-Henry, Design & Construction
Gaurav Agarwal, Jacobs Engineering
SBE Certification Process
Monique Pettaway, Metro Transit Authority
Priscilla Burroughs, Port of Houston Authority
Will Norwood, City of Houston
Ida Benson, U.S. Small Business Administration
Gaye Spears-Madison, U.S. Small Business Administration
Financial Aspects
Anthony Lopez, Liftfund
Irene Paul, Woodforest National Bank
Derrick Rideaux, Wells Fargo Bank
Zafar Khan, Wallis State Bank
Jimmie Jones II, BB&T
Networking
Houston Minority Supplier Development Council (HMSDC)
Milton Thibodeaux, Greater Houston Procurement Forum
Goldman Sachs, 1,000 Small Businesses
Special Guest: Laurence Rice from KYND 1520AM The Rice Business Report
You can register for the workshop on our website. If you’re a vendor interested in getting an exhibit booth, please fill out the SBE Workshop Vendor Booth Form and submit it to our office.
The Small Business Enterprise Program was adopted by the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees following voter approval of the $484 million bond program. Learn more on our website or contact Jeanette Boleware, FBISD Small Business Enterprise Program Coordinator at (281) 327-7697 or the Small Business Office Team at (281) 327-7195.