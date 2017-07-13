FBISD’s Small Business Enterprise Program to host monthly workshop, July 26

Fort Bend ISD’s Small Business Enterprise Program will be hosting its monthly workshop Wednesday, July 26, 2017 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the FBISD Triplex (550 Julie Rivers Drive, Sugar Land 77478).

Contractors, subcontractors and other interested business partners are invited to attend the workshop in order to learn more about construction and non-construction projects included in Phase 3 of the 2014 Bond Program, which will go out for a bid next month.

July’s meeting agenda:

General Contractor/Subcontractor

“Who-What-How” – Satterfield & Pontikes

“Why Cooperatives” – TIPS, Lyndsey Sawyer

“Are You Covered?” – J. Archer Insurance Group, Richard Miles

Upcoming Phase 3 2014 Bond Projects/ Additional Construction & Non-construction Business Opportunities

Diana Mack-Henry, Design & Construction

Gaurav Agarwal, Jacobs Engineering

SBE Certification Process

Monique Pettaway, Metro Transit Authority

Priscilla Burroughs, Port of Houston Authority

Will Norwood, City of Houston

Ida Benson, U.S. Small Business Administration

Gaye Spears-Madison, U.S. Small Business Administration

Financial Aspects

Anthony Lopez, Liftfund

Irene Paul, Woodforest National Bank

Derrick Rideaux, Wells Fargo Bank

Zafar Khan, Wallis State Bank

Jimmie Jones II, BB&T

Networking

Houston Minority Supplier Development Council (HMSDC)

Milton Thibodeaux, Greater Houston Procurement Forum

Goldman Sachs, 1,000 Small Businesses

Special Guest: Laurence Rice from KYND 1520AM The Rice Business Report

You can register for the workshop on our website. If you’re a vendor interested in getting an exhibit booth, please fill out the SBE Workshop Vendor Booth Form and submit it to our office.

The Small Business Enterprise Program was adopted by the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees following voter approval of the $484 million bond program. Learn more on our website or contact Jeanette Boleware, FBISD Small Business Enterprise Program Coordinator at (281) 327-7697 or the Small Business Office Team at (281) 327-7195.