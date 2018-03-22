FBISD Trustee Grayle James participates in Leadership Program

FORT BEND ISD (March 20, 2018) – Grayle James, Fort Bend ISD Trustee, joined 29 other Texas school board members February 28–March 3 at the third of five sessions of the Leadership TASB Class of 2018. Selected by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), the group is participating in a yearlong education leadership study program. These trustees represent school districts of all sizes, with student populations ranging from 158 to 98,688, and reflect a similar range of property wealth.

Participants who complete all required elements of the study program will graduate this year by earning Master Trustee status. This is the highest designation recognized by TASB.

Meeting in Galveston, the board members began their session by touring Texas City and Galveston ISDs. Featured speakers were Will Richardson, well-known author, educator, and reform leader; and Amy Lynch, a nationally recognized expert on generational differences.

Other Leadership TASB sessions are scheduled for El Paso, April 19–21, and Fort Worth, June 28–30. Each session has a unique theme that builds on the previous session and features nationally recognized experts in the fields of leadership development and education. Teams also work throughout the year on extended learning assignments between meetings. Created in 1993, Leadership TASB has more than 800 graduates to date.

TASB is a voluntary, nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve local Texas school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve more than 5.3 million public school students.