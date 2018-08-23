FBISD to host Heart To Heart non-profit networking event

FORT BEND ISD (August 16, 2018) – Fort Bend ISD’s Collaborative Communities Department invites representatives from area non-profit groups to attend its Heart to Heart meeting and networking event.

The event will be held Wed., Aug. 29, beginning at 8:30 a.m., at FBISD’s Purchasing Warehouse (555 Julie Rivers Dr., Sugar Land, 77478).

The Heart to Heart meeting and networking event gives non-profit representatives an opportunity to meet with FBISD staff to learn how they can help form a crisis support system for students and families.

Each month (Aug. through May) will feature an FBISD presenter, as well as a highlighted non-profit organization.

During the August session, participants will learn about the services provided and role of the Collaborative Communities Department. Shannan Murray, Director of Development at B.I.G Love Cancer Care, will also share the services her organization provides to families of childhood cancer patients.

Register for the event. All non-profits, interfaith entities, parent engagement organizations and other agencies that fall within the goals of these meetings are welcome to attend.

For more information, call Collaborative Communities at (281) 634-1109.