FBISD hosting Parent University sessions to provide parents with college information

Sessions to be held in November and December

FORT BEND ISD (October 27, 2017) – Fort Bend ISD’s Counseling and Postsecondary Readiness Department is hosting Parent University sessions this fall in order to provide parents with the necessary information and tools to help plan for their child’s postsecondary education.

The first session will be on Wednesday, November 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Austin High School (3434 Pheasant Creek Drive, Sugar Land 77498).

The second session will be on Wednesday, December 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hightower High School (3333 Hurricane Lane, Missouri City 77459).

Each Parent University will have four, 25-minute sessions on the following topics:

Funding a College Education – Financial Aid and Scholarships

Using the Naviance Platform

Testing – PSAT, SAT, ACT, TSI, and Khan Academy

Dual Credit and AP – How to Save Money on College

The Parent University sessions are open to all FBISD parents. For more information, contact your child’s high school counselor or advisor.