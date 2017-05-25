FBISD Board members Kristin Tassin, Jason Burdine and KP George sworn in to serve another 3-year term

Board also elects new officers, Tassin to continue serving as Board President

FORT BEND ISD (May 19, 2017) – The Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees canvassed and certified the unofficial results of the May 6, 2017 election during a Special Board meeting on Monday, May 15.

On May 6, voters re-elected Kristin Tassin, Jason Burdine and KP George, and they will serve additional three-year terms on the Board. The three trustees were first elected to the Board in 2014.

During the May 15 meeting, the FBISD Board of Trustees also elected its officers, selecting Tassin as Board President for the second consecutive year. Burdine was elected Vice President, also for the second consecutive year, and Addie Heyliger was re-elected Secretary.

Kristin Tassin was elected to Position 4 and has lived in Missouri City for 17 years. She is currently employed as an attorney at Dry & Tassin and is Co-Founder/Director of the charitable organization, Father’s Joy. Kristin is a member of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, Houston Young Lawyers Association and the Exchange Club of Sugar Land. She and her husband have three children, all of whom are enrolled in Fort Bend ISD schools.

Earlier in the evening, the District presented Tassin with a commemorative gavel to mark her prior year of service as Board President.

Jason Burdine was elected to Position 1 and was re-elected as Board Vice-President on May 15. Burdine’s family has called Fort Bend their home for the past nine years. He is a Financial Adviser and was recently appointed to the Texas School Safety Board by Governor Greg Abbott. Jason and his wife have two young children who attend FBISD schools.

KP George was elected to Position 5. George grew up in a tiny village in South India and arrived in the U.S. in 1993 to work for a financial firm, having earned multiple financial certifications and licenses since. He is self-employed as a Board Certified Financial Planner and owns and manages an independent financial planning practice with six other advisers. Since 1999, KP and his wife, an FBISD educator, have raised their three children in Sugar Land. One of his children is a recent college graduate, and two are currently attending Fort Bend ISD schools.