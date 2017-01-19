FBISD Board approves new district leaders during meeting

FORT BEND ISD – During a recent Called Meeting, the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees announced Carla Patton as the new principal of Quail Valley Elementary, and Felícia James as associate principal for Austin High School.

Carla Patton recently served as assistant principal at Drabek Elementary. Before coming to FBISD, she served as a teacher and a Title I math and science instructional specialist for Klein ISD.

“I genuinely believe in the mission of Quail Valley Elementary – to inspire and equip all students to create innovative solutions for life by becoming leaders of their own learning,” Patton shared. “I want them to know that their dreams can come true if they apply themselves and make the effort.”

Patton holds a Masters in Educational Administration from Lamar University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Kansas. She has numerous awards and recognitions, including receiving a $16,498 grant for math literacy libraries and educator professional development.

Felícia James, the new associate principal for Austin High School, recently served as assistant principal at AHS. Along with past administrative roles with FBISD since 2004, she has a wealth of leadership experience.

She describes herself as a ‘learning leader’ who makes learning a priority for herself, all students and the community.

James holds two Master’s degrees – an M.Ed. in Administration and Supervision from the University of Houston and an MA in Behavioral Science-Sociology from University of Houston-Clear Lake. She received her Bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston State University.